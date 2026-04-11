WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTORS MIAMI-DADE, INC.

Hosted by

WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTORS MIAMI-DADE, INC.

9th Annual "WING IT" For a Cause BAR SPONSOR

BAR SPONSOR
$500

1 left!

The bar is one of the highest-traffic, most social areas of the entire event, making this a prime opportunity to ensure your brand is seen, remembered, and associated with a great experience.


From every cocktail poured to every conversation sparked, your brand will be front and center.

Your Sponsorship Includes:

  • Naming Rights:
    “Bar Presented by [Your Company Name]”
  • Premium Brand Placement:
    Logo displayed at the bar (cups, cocktail napkins, signage)
  • High-Impact Visibility:
    Recognition on event social media + Step & Repeat
  • Live Event Exposure:
    DJ shoutouts throughout the evening
  • On-Site Activation:
    Opportunity to showcase your brand with flyers, swag, or branded materials
  • Digital Program Feature:
    Half-page ad sent to all attendees
  • 3 Event Tickets Included

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!