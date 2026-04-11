9th Annual "WING IT" For a Cause BAR SPONSOR

The bar is one of the highest-traffic, most social areas of the entire event, making this a prime opportunity to ensure your brand is seen, remembered, and associated with a great experience.
From every cocktail poured to every conversation sparked, your brand will be front and center.
Your Sponsorship Includes:
- Naming Rights:
“Bar Presented by [Your Company Name]”
- Premium Brand Placement:
Logo displayed at the bar (cups, cocktail napkins, signage)
- High-Impact Visibility:
Recognition on event social media + Step & Repeat
- Live Event Exposure:
DJ shoutouts throughout the evening
- On-Site Activation:
Opportunity to showcase your brand with flyers, swag, or branded materials
- Digital Program Feature:
Half-page ad sent to all attendees
- 3 Event Tickets Included
The bar is one of the highest-traffic, most social areas of the entire event, making this a prime opportunity to ensure your brand is seen, remembered, and associated with a great experience.
From every cocktail poured to every conversation sparked, your brand will be front and center.
Your Sponsorship Includes:
- Naming Rights:
“Bar Presented by [Your Company Name]”
- Premium Brand Placement:
Logo displayed at the bar (cups, cocktail napkins, signage)
- High-Impact Visibility:
Recognition on event social media + Step & Repeat
- Live Event Exposure:
DJ shoutouts throughout the evening
- On-Site Activation:
Opportunity to showcase your brand with flyers, swag, or branded materials
- Digital Program Feature:
Half-page ad sent to all attendees
- 3 Event Tickets Included