WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTORS MIAMI-DADE, INC.

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WOMEN'S COUNCIL OF REALTORS MIAMI-DADE, INC.
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9th Annual "WING IT" For a Cause GREEN RESERVE VIP SPONSOR

GREEN RESERVE VIP
$900

The Green Reserve VIP section offers a designated, high-visibility gathering space where your brand becomes the backdrop for conversations, networking, and memorable moments throughout the night.

Your Sponsorship Includes:

  • Designated VIP Area
    Exclusive branded space for you and your guests
  • 8 Event Tickets
    Invite clients, partners, or your team for a curated experience
  • 2 Reserved High-Top Tables
    Prime positioning within the event
  • 1 Wing Competition Entry
    Participate in the signature “Wing It” experience for added exposure and engagement
  • Complimentary Bottle Service (Display Only)
    Elevate your table presence with a premium bottle for visual branding (no service included)
  • Brand Visibility:
    Logo featured on social media recognition + Step & Repeat
  • Live Recognition:
    DJ shoutouts throughout the event
  • Digital Program Feature:
    Half-page ad sent to all attendees

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!