9th Annual "WING IT" For a Cause GREEN RESERVE VIP SPONSOR

The Green Reserve VIP section offers a designated, high-visibility gathering space where your brand becomes the backdrop for conversations, networking, and memorable moments throughout the night.
Your Sponsorship Includes:
- Designated VIP Area
Exclusive branded space for you and your guests
- 8 Event Tickets
Invite clients, partners, or your team for a curated experience
- 2 Reserved High-Top Tables
Prime positioning within the event
- 1 Wing Competition Entry
Participate in the signature “Wing It” experience for added exposure and engagement
- Complimentary Bottle Service (Display Only)
Elevate your table presence with a premium bottle for visual branding (no service included)
- Brand Visibility:
Logo featured on social media recognition + Step & Repeat
- Live Recognition:
DJ shoutouts throughout the event
- Digital Program Feature:
Half-page ad sent to all attendees