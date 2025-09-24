Woodlands Dinner On Main

Hosted by

Woodlands Dinner On Main

About this event

9th annual Woodland's Dinner on Main

701 Main St

Woodland, CA 95695, USA

General Admission Ticket
$200

Individual ticket seated in the general admission area of the long table includes local appetizers, beer and wine starting at 5:30 and a sit down family style farm fresh 5 course meal including desserts, and all beverages.

Sowing Seeds Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved sponsor table of 8, with recognition, company logo on table, and local take aways.

Farm Fresh Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This top tier sponsor includes a table of 8, logo on website, social media, cocktail napkins and Main Street banner. Also includes a video in the 2026 slideshow.

Hearty Harvest
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This top tier sponsor includes a table of 8, early entry to a VIP cocktail hour, company logo on custom coasters for each guest as well as on our website, social media and Main Street banner. Also includes a video in the 2026 slideshow.

Abundant Bounty Sponsor
$12,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

This top tier sponsor level includes 2 tables of 8, access to the VIP early cocktail hour reception, your company logo on each guests signature wine glass, marketing materials, website, social media and Main Street banner. As well as a video showcasing your company in our 2026 slideshow, and an opportunity to speak at the dinner.

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 40 tickets

This exclusive sponsor level includes 5 tables of 8 reserved in the center section with a bottle on each table, early access to the VIP cocktail hour reception, presenting sponsor on marketing materials, website, social media, and wine glasses, local products on your table to take home, as well as a video in the 2026 slideshow and an opportunity to speak at the dinner.

Add a donation for Woodlands Dinner On Main

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!