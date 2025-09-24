9th annual Woodland's Dinner on Main

About this event
Individual ticket seated in the general admission area of the long table includes local appetizers, beer and wine starting at 5:30 and a sit down family style farm fresh 5 course meal including desserts, and all beverages.
Reserved sponsor table of 8, with recognition, company logo on table, and local take aways.
This top tier sponsor includes a table of 8, logo on website, social media, cocktail napkins and Main Street banner. Also includes a video in the 2026 slideshow.
This top tier sponsor includes a table of 8, early entry to a VIP cocktail hour, company logo on custom coasters for each guest as well as on our website, social media and Main Street banner. Also includes a video in the 2026 slideshow.
This top tier sponsor level includes 2 tables of 8, access to the VIP early cocktail hour reception, your company logo on each guests signature wine glass, marketing materials, website, social media and Main Street banner. As well as a video showcasing your company in our 2026 slideshow, and an opportunity to speak at the dinner.
This exclusive sponsor level includes 5 tables of 8 reserved in the center section with a bottle on each table, early access to the VIP cocktail hour reception, presenting sponsor on marketing materials, website, social media, and wine glasses, local products on your table to take home, as well as a video in the 2026 slideshow and an opportunity to speak at the dinner.
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