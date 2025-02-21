9U Foxes Travel Baseball's Raffle 2025

Please consider supporting our boys by donating to our 50/50 raffle! Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts to make a meaningful impact on our players' season. Not to mention, you have a chance to win BIG!

Please consider supporting our boys by donating to our 50/50 raffle! Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts to make a meaningful impact on our players' season. Not to mention, you have a chance to win BIG!

More details...