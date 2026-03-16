A 55th Anniversary Celebration of Meals on Wheels Erie to benefit At Her Table - The Women's Nutritional Network Presented by Pacific Urban Properties

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- 1 VIP Table for 10 guests
- Half Page, Full Color Program Ad
- Social Media Recognition
- Sponsor Recongnition, Signage, & Visibility at the Event
- Bar including 2 Signature Cocktails/Mocktails, Beer & Wine
- Small Plates from Cali’s West Catering
- Entertainment by Lindsay Vendetti & Eric Brewer
- 1 VIP Table for 10 guests
- Half Page, Full Color Program Ad
- Social Media Recognition
- Sponsor Recongnition, Signage, & Visibility at the Event
- Bar including 2 Signature Cocktails/Mocktails, Beer & Wine
- Small Plates from Cali’s West Catering
- Entertainment by Lindsay Vendetti & Eric Brewer