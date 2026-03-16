Meals on Wheels Erie

Hosted by

Meals on Wheels Erie

About this event

A 55th Anniversary Celebration of Meals on Wheels Erie to benefit At Her Table - The Women's Nutritional Network Presented by Pacific Urban Properties

20 E 5th St

Erie, PA 16507, USA

Corporate Sponsorship
$1,500

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 1 VIP Table for 10 guests
  • Half Page, Full Color Program Ad
  • Social Media Recognition
  • Sponsor Recongnition, Signage, & Visibility at the Event
  • Bar including 2 Signature Cocktails/Mocktails, Beer & Wine
  • Small Plates from Cali’s West Catering
  • Entertainment by Lindsay Vendetti & Eric Brewer


Celebration Ticket[s]
$125
  • Entry to Celebration
  • Bar including 2 Signature Cocktails/Mocktails, Beer & Wine
  • Small Plates from Cali’s West Catering
  • Entertainment by Lindsay Vendetti & Eric Brewer
  • Name recognition in Event Program
Add a donation for Meals on Wheels Erie

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