"A Beautiful Noise" Silent Auction Benefitting Herd of Turtles

Gift Basket worth over $300! One month of 30 minute vocal lessons, plus a basket of goodies.
This basket value is over $50. Curl up for movie night with a basket full of theater sized salty snacks and sweet treats, all while you & yours are wrapped in a new cozy blanket.
This auction item is valued at $175. You'll want to win the 10 CLASS PASS for this top notch yoga studio. Basket also includes a cool winter hat and 4 zen candles. Salt Power Yoga is located on Rt. 228 in Seven Fields (just east of Cranberry Twp.).
This basket rack is filled with super popular gift cards with a total value of $150. Splurge on yourself or have a great stash of gifts on hand for your 2026 gifting!
This basket is like a medicine cabinet full of cold weather remedies. Aaahhhh. Value of $125 includes a bottle of Merlot, a spa facial warmer, a winter's day puzzle and book, a faith filled mug, candles with classic candle holder, a scarf for chilly days, and more.
This getaway has a value of $335 and if you really need to get away, it's worth even more! Soak in relaxation on the farm for 2 nights for 1 or 2 adults. This inspired guest nest apartment is top rated on Airbnb. Located in Valencia PA.
This basket includes $50 worth of lottery tickets. Test your luck to see if you can scratch and win!
This basket contains $125 worth of dental supplies. It includes an electric Burst toothbrush, 10 whitening trays, 20 whitening strips, as well as extra toothpaste and floss.
This includes a waterproof JBL speaker and AirPod 4 headphones totaling to $200.
This basket is $200 worth of books. It includes a library craft, throw blanket, book light, journals, tote bag, candle, mug set, and books.
