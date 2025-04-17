A Better Chance in Lower Merion's annual raffle 2025

1 chance of winning
$5
Single tickets, $5 each. Great deal!
5 chances of winning
$20
5 tickets for $20. Better deal!
14 chances of winning
$50
14 tickets for $50. Even better deal!
30 chances of winning
$100
30 tickets for $100. Such a fantastic deal, how could you turn it down?

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!