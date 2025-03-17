A Better Chance in Lower Merion's Silent Auction

Live like a true Parisian in this spacious, sunny apartment located in Paris's 3rd arrondissement. A GREAT LOCATION! The Marais and all of its shopping and culture are right outside the door! The apartment itself has 3 bedrooms (Sleeps 7), 2 full and 1 half bath (all recently renovated), a fully equipped kitchen and open living and dining room. The apartment also has a washer and dryer.
You can start your day with a baguette and croissant from one of the nearby boulangeries, wander down the Seine and over to the Ile St. Louis. At the end of the day, return to the neighborhood for an apertif and people watching at a café, then grab dinner on nearby Rue Rambuteau and return to the peace and quiet of your own space.
Live like a true Parisian in this spacious, sunny apartment located in Paris's 3rd arrondissement. A GREAT LOCATION! The Marais and all of its shopping and culture are right outside the door! The apartment itself has 3 bedrooms (Sleeps 7), 2 full and 1 half bath (all recently renovated), a fully equipped kitchen and open living and dining room. The apartment also has a washer and dryer.
You can start your day with a baguette and croissant from one of the nearby boulangeries, wander down the Seine and over to the Ile St. Louis. At the end of the day, return to the neighborhood for an apertif and people watching at a café, then grab dinner on nearby Rue Rambuteau and return to the peace and quiet of your own space.
House Rental in Cape Cod
$1,500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This inviting Wellfleet home is perfect for a relaxing family vacation in any season. Tucked away on a quiet cul de sac with water views of Drummer Cove, it offers space to spread out, cozy places to gather, and easy access to the best of the Outer Cape.
Enjoy summer meals on the large deck, play games on the screened-in porch, and rinse off in the private outdoor shower after a day at the beach. Inside, the open-concept layout makes it easy to be together—from cooking in the fully equipped kitchen to movie nights in the spacious living room with wood-burning stove.
With 4 bedrooms and multiple levels, there’s room for everyone: a king and twin room on the main level, a master suite upstairs with private bath, and a lower-level bunk room that’s great for kids. Central A/C and heat keep things comfortable year-round.
Walk just 5 minutes to Pleasant Point Landing for swimming at high tide or tidepool exploring at low tide. You’re also just a short drive from Wellfleet’s stunning beaches, freshwater ponds, and town center—not to mention morning croissants from PB Boulangerie and biking on the nearby rail trail.
Includes: EV charger access ($30 flat fee), twice-weekly trash pickup from the house, and all the touches that make travel with family easier and more fun.
This inviting Wellfleet home is perfect for a relaxing family vacation in any season. Tucked away on a quiet cul de sac with water views of Drummer Cove, it offers space to spread out, cozy places to gather, and easy access to the best of the Outer Cape.
Enjoy summer meals on the large deck, play games on the screened-in porch, and rinse off in the private outdoor shower after a day at the beach. Inside, the open-concept layout makes it easy to be together—from cooking in the fully equipped kitchen to movie nights in the spacious living room with wood-burning stove.
With 4 bedrooms and multiple levels, there’s room for everyone: a king and twin room on the main level, a master suite upstairs with private bath, and a lower-level bunk room that’s great for kids. Central A/C and heat keep things comfortable year-round.
Walk just 5 minutes to Pleasant Point Landing for swimming at high tide or tidepool exploring at low tide. You’re also just a short drive from Wellfleet’s stunning beaches, freshwater ponds, and town center—not to mention morning croissants from PB Boulangerie and biking on the nearby rail trail.
Includes: EV charger access ($30 flat fee), twice-weekly trash pickup from the house, and all the touches that make travel with family easier and more fun.
1 Week Ocean City, NJ House Rental
$2,500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Fabulous Ocean City beach condo in the quiet South End adjacent to Corson’s Inlet State Park with an ocean view and only one block from the beach! Two incredible decks in the front with views and space for relaxation and one deck in the back for drying your swimsuits! 😊. Walk to the beach, go for bike rides (2 bikes available for use), and enjoy meals, coffee, or drinks on one of the decks as the sun sets. This location is perfect. With an open floor plan, the house is bright, spacious, and wonderfully comfortable with a fully equipped kitchen, living room, dining room, 4 bedrooms (2 queen beds, 3 twins, and 1 double), and 2 full bathrooms. At the street level, there is easy parking with a carport for 3 cars as well as street parking, a storage room (includes beach chairs, umbrella, 2 bikes, and beach toys), and a separate shower room to keep the sand at bay. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity for a wonderful stay!
Fabulous Ocean City beach condo in the quiet South End adjacent to Corson’s Inlet State Park with an ocean view and only one block from the beach! Two incredible decks in the front with views and space for relaxation and one deck in the back for drying your swimsuits! 😊. Walk to the beach, go for bike rides (2 bikes available for use), and enjoy meals, coffee, or drinks on one of the decks as the sun sets. This location is perfect. With an open floor plan, the house is bright, spacious, and wonderfully comfortable with a fully equipped kitchen, living room, dining room, 4 bedrooms (2 queen beds, 3 twins, and 1 double), and 2 full bathrooms. At the street level, there is easy parking with a carport for 3 cars as well as street parking, a storage room (includes beach chairs, umbrella, 2 bikes, and beach toys), and a separate shower room to keep the sand at bay. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity for a wonderful stay!
Four Course Dinner for Four with Wine Pairing
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat yourself and three guests to an unforgettable culinary experience at DePaul's Table in Ardmore. This exclusive four-course tasting menu for four features a selection of elevated dishes - from crispy brussel sprouts and filet crostini to entrées like center-cut filet, colossal crab cakes, or pan-seared Scottish salmon. Each course is paired with a hand-selected wine to complement the flavors, finishing with a decadent dessert and limoncello toast.
Known for its stylish setting and exceptional cuisine, DePaul's Table offers the perfect backdrop for a special night out.
Cocktails and gratuity not included.
Treat yourself and three guests to an unforgettable culinary experience at DePaul's Table in Ardmore. This exclusive four-course tasting menu for four features a selection of elevated dishes - from crispy brussel sprouts and filet crostini to entrées like center-cut filet, colossal crab cakes, or pan-seared Scottish salmon. Each course is paired with a hand-selected wine to complement the flavors, finishing with a decadent dessert and limoncello toast.
Known for its stylish setting and exceptional cuisine, DePaul's Table offers the perfect backdrop for a special night out.
Cocktails and gratuity not included.
Phillies Gift Basket
$450
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This basket is perfect for any Phillies fan! Basket includes loads of apparel, memorabilia, and 4 tickets to the Phillies vs. San Diego Padres game on Wednesday July 2nd, 2025 at 1:05pm (Section 202, Row 4). See below for apparel and memorabilia:
Apparel:
Bryce Harper MV3 Shirt (2022)
Nick Castellanos Replica Basketball Jersey
Aaron Nola Replica Jersey
Zach Wheeler Replica Jersey
Phillies Ladies Puffer Vest
JT Realmuto Ladies T-Shirt
Phillies Ladies Bucket Hat
Phillies City Series Baseball Hat
Phillie Phanatic Widget Hat
Phillie Phanatic Mittens
Memorabilia and Toys:
Zack Wheeler Bobblehead Figurine
Dick Allen Bobblehead Figurine
Nick Castellanos Wrist Bands
Phillies Double Decker London Bus
Phillie Phanatic Lunch Tote
Phillies Shopping Bag
2025 Phillies Baseball Cards
This basket is perfect for any Phillies fan! Basket includes loads of apparel, memorabilia, and 4 tickets to the Phillies vs. San Diego Padres game on Wednesday July 2nd, 2025 at 1:05pm (Section 202, Row 4). See below for apparel and memorabilia:
Apparel:
Bryce Harper MV3 Shirt (2022)
Nick Castellanos Replica Basketball Jersey
Aaron Nola Replica Jersey
Zach Wheeler Replica Jersey
Phillies Ladies Puffer Vest
JT Realmuto Ladies T-Shirt
Phillies Ladies Bucket Hat
Phillies City Series Baseball Hat
Phillie Phanatic Widget Hat
Phillie Phanatic Mittens
Memorabilia and Toys:
Zack Wheeler Bobblehead Figurine
Dick Allen Bobblehead Figurine
Nick Castellanos Wrist Bands
Phillies Double Decker London Bus
Phillie Phanatic Lunch Tote
Phillies Shopping Bag
2025 Phillies Baseball Cards