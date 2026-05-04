Cobb For Everyone Inc

Offered by

Cobb For Everyone Inc

About the memberships

A Better Cobb Supporting Membership

Annual
$50

Valid until May 28, 2027

Support our work to advocate for safer streets, better transit, attainable housing, and stronger communities across Cobb County.


Your support helps fund:

  • Community advocacy and organizing
  • Educational events and public engagement
  • Research, reports, and issue analysis
  • Outreach and coalition building
  • Civic participation initiatives
Monthly
$5

Renews monthly

Support our work to advocate for safer streets, better transit, attainable housing, and stronger communities across Cobb County.


Your support helps fund:

  • Community advocacy and organizing
  • Educational events and public engagement
  • Research, reports, and issue analysis
  • Outreach and coalition building
  • Civic participation initiatives
News & Updates Only
Free

No expiration

Select this option if you are not willing or able to contribute but want to receive news and updates on what's going on in your city or at the county level

Add a donation for Cobb For Everyone Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!