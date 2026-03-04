Radio For The Blind And Print Handicapped Inc

Hosted by

Radio For The Blind And Print Handicapped Inc

About this event

A Blind Sip 2026

3033 Tchoupitoulas St

New Orleans, LA 70115, USA

Beer-Tasting Advanced Ticket
$25
Available until Jun 14

Come join us at A Blind Sip for a blind beer tasting with your own WRBH glass to take home and live music. Special advanced pricing!

Beer-Tasting + Exclusive Event T Shirt
$50
Available until Jun 1

Come join us at A Blind Sip for a blind beer tasting with your own WRBH glass to take home and live music. Special advanced pricing + a t shirt to commemorate the occasion! NOTE: PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR UNISEX SHIRT SIZE AT CHECKOUT.

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Exclusive Event Signage near the stage, name on all marketing materials, prominent mention and sponsor logo in WRBH Newsletter, on air mentions for one month, 15 Blind Sip tickets, and reserved table.

Tasting Glass Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Company or Individual name on tasting glasses, logo on sponsor board signage, sponsor logo in WRBH Newsletter, and 10 Blind Sip tickets.


*Deadline of May 1.

T Shirt Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Company or Individual name on event T Shirt, logo on sponsor board signage, sponsor logo in WRBH Newsletter, and 5 Blind Sip tickets.


*Deadline of May 15.

Tasting Card Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Company or Individual name on Blind Tasting Card, logo on sponsor board signage, sponsor logo in WRBH Newsletter, and 4 Blind Sip tickets.

Sponsor'Sip
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Name or logo on sponsor board signage, logo in WRBH Newsletter, and 2 Blind Sip Tickets.

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