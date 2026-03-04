A Blind Sip 2026

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About this event
Come join us at A Blind Sip for a blind beer tasting with your own WRBH glass to take home and live music. Special advanced pricing!
Come join us at A Blind Sip for a blind beer tasting with your own WRBH glass to take home and live music. Special advanced pricing + a t shirt to commemorate the occasion! NOTE: PLEASE PROVIDE YOUR UNISEX SHIRT SIZE AT CHECKOUT.
Exclusive Event Signage near the stage, name on all marketing materials, prominent mention and sponsor logo in WRBH Newsletter, on air mentions for one month, 15 Blind Sip tickets, and reserved table.
Company or Individual name on tasting glasses, logo on sponsor board signage, sponsor logo in WRBH Newsletter, and 10 Blind Sip tickets.
*Deadline of May 1.
Company or Individual name on event T Shirt, logo on sponsor board signage, sponsor logo in WRBH Newsletter, and 5 Blind Sip tickets.
*Deadline of May 15.
Company or Individual name on Blind Tasting Card, logo on sponsor board signage, sponsor logo in WRBH Newsletter, and 4 Blind Sip tickets.
Name or logo on sponsor board signage, logo in WRBH Newsletter, and 2 Blind Sip Tickets.
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