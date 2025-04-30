A Blind Taste ~ 2025

4238 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70115, USA

Table for 10
$5,000

rate.xLeft

groupTicketCaption

10 Tickets to the dinner, exclusive event signage, on-air mentions for one month, prominent mention and company logo in the WRBH newsletter, sponsor board recognition, and website logo and link on wrbh.com.

Table for 8
$3,000

rate.xLeft

groupTicketCaption

8 Tickets to the dinner, on-air mentions for two weeks, mention in the WRBH newsletter, sponsor board recognition, and website logo and link on wrbh.com.

Table for 4
$1,500
groupTicketCaption

4 Tickets to the dinner, on-air mentions for one week, mention in the WRBH newsletter, sponsor board recognition, and website logo and link on wrbh.com.

Apron Sponsor
$1,500
groupTicketCaption

Logo featured on guests' door gift, 2 tickets to the dinner, on-air mentions for one week, mention in the WRBH newsletter, sponsor board recognition, and a website logo and link on wrbh.com.

Individual Ticket
$250

Includes one seat at the dinner.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing