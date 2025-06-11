A Blind Taste Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
A 2 night stay at The Celestine in the French Quarter at 727 Toulouse St., $100 gift card to Sylvain, and $100 to The Will and The Way courtesy of Leblanc + Smith
*Hotel stay subject to availability. Black out dates are listed on gift certificate.
FMV: $1,100
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Value: $600
Starting bid
2 GA Seated Tickets to a Preservation Hall Performance and a Preservation Hall Merchandise Package complete with tote bag, koozie, and hat.
Preservation Hall is a historic music venue in the French Quarter working to protect, preserve and perpetuate the spirit of traditional New Orleans jazz.
FMV:$200
Courtesy of Preservation Hall
Starting bid
Add a touch of classic style to your look with a pair of Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses — the legendary design originally created for U.S. aviators in 1937. Known for their sleek teardrop shape, lightweight metal frame, and superior lens technology, these shades offer both fashion and function. Perfect for everyday wear, they provide 100% UV protection and an unmistakable edge of sophistication.
Value: $206
Donated by Lena Al-Dujaili
Starting bid
Unisex "Baddie" frames merge retro design with cutting edge durability, 100% UV protection, and the highest optical clarity available. AND they're local! Comes with premium vegan leather protective pouch + cloth
Value: $165
Donated by MOXLOX
Starting bid
These frames are made for your next glow up! With high density acetate and polarized lenses that offer 100% UV protection, these sunglasses are made with the highest quality materials available. Built with ultra durable seven barrel hinges, they're made to last throughout the seasons. If you’re ready to step into the light, these shades are ready to follow! Designed in New Orleans!
Value: $165
Donated by MOXLOX
Starting bid
A French Truck coffee gift box, a $25 gift card, and a tote bag to carry it all in! The box contains 2 12 oz bags of freshly roasted coffee and our bright yellow dual logo mug.
Value: $100
Donated by French Truck Coffee
Starting bid
Four (4) Westfeldt Terrace single game tickets to a 2025 Tulane Football Home Regular season game *Excluding Homecoming Subject to Availablity.
Dress for the win with 2 vintage t shirts courtesy of campus connection, a Tulane script rope hat, and keep your beverages cool with 2 Angry Wave can koozies.
Value: $350
Donated by Tulane Athletics and Campus Connection
Starting bid
A 2-night stay in a Classic guestroom at the Old No. 77 Hotel and Chandlery in the Warehouse District courtesy of the Old No. 77.
Value: $450
Starting bid
Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail, this package offers rich flavors, smooth finishes, and a perfect way to savor and share special moments. An ideal addition to your home bar—or a thoughtful gift for the whiskey enthusiast in your life.
Package includes the following selections: Old Soul Bourbon Single Barrel 109 Proof, Old Soul Estate Collection Straight Wheat Whiskey, Still Austin Straight Bourbon "The Musician," Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey, Old Fitzgerald 7 Year Bottled-in-Bond, and FEW Straight Rye Bottled-in-Bond. Still Austin also generously included two distillery branded bandanas!
Value: $370
Donated by Cathead Distillery, Still Austin Distillery, and Heaven Hill Brands
Starting bid
What you’ll get:
• All General Admission amenities
• Help us choose a winner! Get access to the Judge’s Tent where you can feast on meals prepared by the competing teams and vote on the winner!
FMV: $340
Donated by Hogs for the Cause
Starting bid
A $50 gift certificate to a New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute student pop-up. Embark on a gastronomic journey like no other with this exclusive opportunity to dine at one of NOCHI's highly anticipated student pop-up cafes!
Valid for one lunch during our Fall 2025, Spring or Fall 2026 pop-up.
Value: $50
Donated by NOCHI
Starting bid
24" x 36" mixed media (acrylic, oil, charcoal) painting by local artist Claudia Nelson. Picture forthcoming.
Value: $500
Donated by Claudia Nelson
Starting bid
$75 Gift Card to New Orleans Original Daquiris (and a cup!). The original (and best) New Orleans FROZEN DAIQUIRIS.
Value: $75
Donated by New Orleans Original Daquiris
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal at Zee's Pizzeria, serving Northeast-style slices, whole pies, salads, knots, beer & wine.
Value: $75
Donated by Zee's Pizzeria
Starting bid
Have you ever wanted a custom hand-dyed jumpsuit? Now's your chance. Tye dye is for everyone!
Value: $142
Donated by Dyers Dyes
Starting bid
Anchor your ear party with the Cailin Silver Crystal Hoop Earrings in White CZ. Featuring an elegant single row of crystals, you’ll be the center of attention in these stunning statement hoops.
Value: $85
Donated by Kendra Scott
Starting bid
Support community radio while promoting your business or celebrating someone special!
Do you love a good book? Do you love hearing books read on WRBH? Here's your chance to fund the programs you love. Your bid will underwrite the costs for 2 weeks of "Best Selling Fiction" on Monday through Friday at 9am & 10pm.. That's 20 plays in 2 weeks!
Your name, business, or message will be read on-air, reaching WRBH’s dedicated audience and highlighting your commitment to accessible media and local culture.
*WRBH will work with you on verbiage
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Support community radio while promoting your business or celebrating someone special!
Do you love a good book? Do you love hearing books read on WRBH? Here's your chance to fund the programs you love. Your bid will underwrite the costs for 2 weeks of "Best Selling Nonfiction" on Monday through Friday at 6am & 2pm.. That's 20 plays in 2 weeks!
Your name, business, or message will be read on-air, reaching WRBH’s dedicated audience and highlighting your commitment to accessible media and local culture.
*WRBH will work with you on verbiage
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Support community radio while promoting your business or celebrating someone special!
This package offers underwriting recognition for Music Rewind, one of WRBH’s beloved programs that brings joy to listeners across New Orleans. Your name, business, or message will be read on-air, reaching WRBH’s dedicated audience and highlighting your commitment to accessible media and local culture. The program airs once a week for an hour at 11 am on Wednesdays.
Enjoy the unique opportunity to pair your support of WRBH with public recognition on the only full-time reading radio station in the nation.
*WRBH will work with you on verbiage.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Put your name behind one of WRBH’s most popular programs!
This package offers underwriting recognition for Sports Page, WRBH’s in-depth program that brings listeners the latest sports news, commentary, and stories. Your name, business, or message will be read on-air, connecting you with WRBH’s engaged audience while showing your support for accessible, community-focused broadcasting. The program is broadcast once a week on Friday afternoons for 30 minutes.
*WRBH will work with you on verbiage
Value: Priceless
Score big by supporting WRBH and aligning your name with the excitement of Sports Page!
