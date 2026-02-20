Ticket Includes:

-Entry to A Blossom Affair spring runway show

-Access to all live performances and the full runway presentation

-Seating within the faux lawn runway experience (first come, first served — arrive early for the best spots)





*Does not include food and drinks. PRE-ORDERS ARE NOW CLOSED.





Chef-curated picnic baskets with light bites are available via pre-order only and must be reserved online before ticket sales close.





Bottles of wine are available via pre-order only (includes four cups) and must be purchased online before ticket sales close. ID will be verified on site.























