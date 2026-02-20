Hawai'i Fashion Foundation

Hosted by

Hawai'i Fashion Foundation

About this event

A Blossom Affair

900 Richards St

Honolulu, HI 96813, USA

ENTRY TICKET
$50

Ticket Includes:

-Entry to A Blossom Affair spring runway show

-Access to all live performances and the full runway presentation

-Seating within the faux lawn runway experience (first come, first served — arrive early for the best spots)


*Does not include food and drinks. PRE-ORDERS ARE NOW CLOSED.


Chef-curated picnic baskets with light bites are available via pre-order only and must be reserved online before ticket sales close.


Bottles of wine are available via pre-order only (includes four cups) and must be purchased online before ticket sales close. ID will be verified on site. 







Keiki Ticket
$15

Entry ticket for keiki ages 12 years and below.

Add a donation for Hawai'i Fashion Foundation

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