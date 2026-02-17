A call for funding Volunteer Account

Hi,

I hope you’re doing well!

I’m reaching out because we are officially starting the countdown to our Volunteer Appreciation Hangout in March. As part of the planning team, I’ve just set up our event page on Zeffy.

Could you please click the link below to register? It only takes a minute, and it helps me make sure we have everyone’s details ready for the big day:





Thank you for everything you do for the kids at FYAR. I’m looking forward to seeing you at the hangout!

Best regards,

Oluwatomisin Quadri Event Planner & Zeffy Assistant.