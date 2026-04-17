A CALL TO ACTION BANQUET

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Meet & Greet Reception 4:00 PM-4:45
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to Wine Reception & VIP‑only areas.
Meet & Greet Reception 4:00 PM-4:45
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to Wine Reception & VIP‑only areas, Photo op with the Honorable Speaker Scott, and other recognitions.
Two (2) VIP Reception & (8) General Admission, Priority Table Seating for 10, Meet & Greet Reception 4:00 PM-4:45, access to Wine Reception & VIP‑only areas, Photo op with the Honorable Speaker Scott, and other recognitions, Name listed on program, Recognition in event, and other recognitions.
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