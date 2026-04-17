Houston Society For Change

Hosted by

Houston Society For Change

About this event

A CALL TO ACTION BANQUET

8181 Airport Blvd

Houston, TX 77061, USA

General Admission
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
VIP Admission
$175

Meet & Greet Reception 4:00 PM-4:45

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to Wine Reception & VIP‑only areas.

VIP Sponsor
$250

Meet & Greet Reception 4:00 PM-4:45

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to Wine Reception & VIP‑only areas, Photo op with the Honorable Speaker Scott, and other recognitions.

Silver Partner
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Two (2) VIP Reception & (8) General Admission, Priority Table Seating for 10,   Meet & Greet Reception 4:00 PM-4:45, access to Wine Reception & VIP‑only areas, Photo op with the Honorable Speaker Scott, and other recognitions, Name listed on program, Recognition in event, and other recognitions.   

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!