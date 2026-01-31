Falmouth High School Choral Boosters Inc

Hosted by

Falmouth High School Choral Boosters Inc

About this event

A Cappella Fest 2026

874 Gifford Street Ext

Falmouth, MA 02540, USA

Adult admission
$10
Student/Staff admission
$5
Concessions
$2
1/4 Page Student Shout Out
$10
1/2 Page Student Shout Out
$20
1/4 Page Business Advertisement
$100

Support the Falmouth High School Choral Program by placing an ad in our upcoming event materials. If you’d like to participate, please email a picture or advertisement sized to a standard business card to [email protected].

Thank you for helping us celebrate and uplift our student performers!

1/2 Page Business Advertisement
$250

Support the Falmouth High School Choral Program by placing an ad in our upcoming event materials. If you’d like to participate, please email a picture or advertisement to [email protected].

Thank you for helping us celebrate and uplift our student performers!

Add a donation for Falmouth High School Choral Boosters Inc

$

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