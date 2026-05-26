Upstream Works

Hosted by

Upstream Works

About this event

A Caring Community Gathering ft. BarNone by AKALAKA with Root Causes: Celebrating NC's Spring 2026 Certified Peer Facilitators!

3404 Wake Forest Rd

Raleigh, NC 27609, USA

Community Admission
Free

We welcome all. Enjoy our caring community gathering at no cost. Designed to remove economic barriers so self-advocates, individuals with lived experience, and neighbors can join us.

Neighborly Contribution
Pay what you can

Choose your own contribution to directly fuel our paid vocational training for our BarNone team. Your generosity helps us empower people with disabilities by providing a dignified livelihood.

Give a Neighbor a Meal
$10

By selecting this ticket, you fund a meal for your neighbor. All leftover meals will be donated to families navigating care in the hospital.

Add a donation for Upstream Works

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!