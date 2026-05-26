A Caring Community Gathering ft. BarNone by AKALAKA with Root Causes: Celebrating NC's Spring 2026 Certified Peer Facilitators!

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About this event
We welcome all. Enjoy our caring community gathering at no cost. Designed to remove economic barriers so self-advocates, individuals with lived experience, and neighbors can join us.
Choose your own contribution to directly fuel our paid vocational training for our BarNone team. Your generosity helps us empower people with disabilities by providing a dignified livelihood.
By selecting this ticket, you fund a meal for your neighbor. All leftover meals will be donated to families navigating care in the hospital.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!