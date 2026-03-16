A Celebration of Fatherhood

Hosted by
About this event
General Seating
You can reserve an entire table seating 8-people.
Reserve 1 Table for 10 people, front row seats.
Name and Logo presented on the welcome screen on an individual slide.
Name and Logo in back of program.
Top names on the website.
Shout-out's on Instagram and Facebook.
Name and Logo on Our Wall of Heroes Sponsor Board at the event.
Reserve 1 Table for 8 people, front row seats.
Name/Logo presented on the shared sponsorship slide.
Name and Logo on back of program.
Name/Logo mentioned on the website.
Shout-out's on Instagram and Facebook
Reserve half a table for 4 people, second row seats.
Name and Logo presented on the shared sponsorship slide.
Name -or- logo mentioned on back of program and on the website.
Reserve half a table for 4 people, second row.
Name -or- Logo presented on the shared sponsorship slide
Name -or- Logo mentioned on back of program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!