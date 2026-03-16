Genesis Pregnancy Care Center

Hosted by

Genesis Pregnancy Care Center

About this event

A Celebration of Fatherhood

2675 E High St #1

Pottstown, PA 19464, USA

Cost per person
$50

General Seating

Cost per Table
$350

You can reserve an entire table seating 8-people.

Platinum
$7,500

Reserve 1 Table for 10 people, front row seats.

Name and Logo presented on the welcome screen on an individual slide.

Name and Logo in back of program.

Top names on the website.

Shout-out's on Instagram and Facebook.

Name and Logo on Our Wall of Heroes Sponsor Board at the event.



Gold
$5,000

Reserve 1 Table for 8 people, front row seats.

Name/Logo presented on the shared sponsorship slide.

Name and Logo on back of program.

Name/Logo mentioned on the website.

Shout-out's on Instagram and Facebook

Silver
$2,500

Reserve half a table for 4 people, second row seats.

Name and Logo presented on the shared sponsorship slide.

Name -or- logo mentioned on back of program and on the website.

Bronze
$1,000

Reserve half a table for 4 people, second row.

Name -or- Logo presented on the shared sponsorship slide

Name -or- Logo mentioned on back of program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!