A Centennial Celebration of Sisterhood, Leadership & Women's Empowerment

2495 Bancroft Way

Berkeley, CA 94720, USA

General Admission
$100

Your ticket includes:

Admission to the Farwest Regional September Breakfast at the historic Pauley Ballroom at UC Berkeley.

A beautifully curated breakfast.

Keynote presentations from distinguished women leaders and changemakers.

Live entertainment celebrating Black excellence, culture, and community.

A morning of empowerment, connection, and inspiration—open to all who believe in uplifting women and honoring the legacy of Vivian Osborne Marsh, a trailblazing civic leader and advocate.

HBCU Football Game TSU vs CAL
$30

Your $30 ticket includes:

Admission to the Texas Southern University vs. University of California, Berkeley football game.

A celebration of HBCU excellence, tradition, and community.

A high-energy halftime show featuring the world-renowned TSU marching band.

HBCU Football Game TSU vs CAL
$25

THIS PRICING IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO THE FIRST 100 PEOPLE Your $25 ticket includes:

Admission to the Texas Southern University vs. University of California, Berkeley football game.

A celebration of HBCU excellence, tradition, and community.

A high-energy halftime show featuring the world-renowned TSU marching band.

