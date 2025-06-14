A Centennial Celebration of Sisterhood, Leadership & Women's Empowerment

Your ticket includes:



Admission to the Farwest Regional September Breakfast at the historic Pauley Ballroom at UC Berkeley.



A beautifully curated breakfast.



Keynote presentations from distinguished women leaders and changemakers.



Live entertainment celebrating Black excellence, culture, and community.



A morning of empowerment, connection, and inspiration—open to all who believe in uplifting women and honoring the legacy of Vivian Osborne Marsh, a trailblazing civic leader and advocate.