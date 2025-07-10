eventClosed

A Championship Celebration Luncheon Auction

6655 Clearwater Ct, Solon, OH 44139, USA

#1- Indians' Broadcaster Legends Package item
#1- Indians' Broadcaster Legends Package
$100

This rare and nostalgic lot features two autographed baseballs and a vintage scorebook, each signed by Tom Hamilton and Herb Score — iconic voices of Cleveland baseball across generations.


Included in this lot:

  • 1 Official MLB Baseball signed by Tom Hamilton
  • 1 Official MLB Baseball signed by Herb Score
  • 1 Cleveland Indians Scorebook, individually autographed by both Hamilton and Score

Item Highlights:

  • Tom Hamilton, the longtime radio voice of the Cleveland Guardians (formerly Indians), is beloved for his passionate calls and decades of play-by-play excellence since 1990. This year he was awarded the Ford Frick Award for excellence at the National Baseball Hall of Fame!
  • Herb Score, a legendary pitcher-turned-broadcaster, called games for the Indians from 1964 to 1997 and is remembered for both his on-field talent and warm, insightful commentary.
  • The dual-signed scorebook offers a unique collector's piece representing the bridge between two eras of Cleveland baseball.

Condition:

  • Baseballs show light toning consistent with age but signatures remain bold and clear.
  • Scorebook in good condition with minor handling wear; autographs are clean and well-placed.

A must-have for Cleveland sports fans and serious baseball collectors alike, this lot pays tribute to two of the most iconic voices in the game.


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#2- Jim Thome Autographed Bat item
#2- Jim Thome Autographed Bat
$125

Up for auction is an authentic, autographed baseball bat signed by Hall of Famer Jim Thome. This full-sized bat features Thome’s signature in bold ink and is a prized collectible for any serious baseball enthusiast or memorabilia collector. Known for his legendary power at the plate and over 600 career home runs, Thome remains one of the most respected sluggers in MLB history.


Whether displayed in a sports room or added to a growing collection, this item celebrates the remarkable career of one of baseball’s greats.


Highlights:

  • Authentic Jim Thome signature
  • Full-size baseball bat
  • Excellent condition
#3- Jose Ramirez Framed & Signed Action Photo
$95

Up for auction is a stunning, autographed action photo of Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez, beautifully framed and ready for display. This dynamic image captures Ramírez mid-air during a dramatic double play, showcasing his athleticism and elite defensive skills. His bold signature is prominently displayed across the lower portion of the photo.



A seven-time All-Star and one of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball, Ramírez has become a cornerstone of the Cleveland franchise. This piece is authenticated by PSA/DNA (sticker visible in the lower left corner), ensuring the signature's legitimacy.


Item Details:

  • Autographed by José Ramírez
  • Full-color action photo in black frame
  • PSA/DNA authentication included
  • Excellent condition – ready to hang or display

A must-have collectible for Guardians fans and MLB memorabilia enthusiasts alike!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#4- Roger Maris Framed & Signed Vintage Photo
$95

Available for auction is a rare and highly collectible autographed black-and-white photo of Roger Maris, the legendary baseball slugger and two-time American League MVP. The photo features Maris in a classic batting stance, captured during his playing days, and is handsomely framed for elegant display.

Maris is best known for his historic 1961 season, in which he broke Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record with 61 home runs—a feat that stood for decades. His legacy remains a cornerstone of baseball history, and authentic memorabilia like this is increasingly hard to find.


Item Details:

  • Authentic Roger Maris signature
  • Vintage black-and-white action photo
  • Professionally framed and ready to display

Don’t miss your chance to own a timeless piece from one of baseball’s most iconic figures. A must-have for serious collectors and Yankees fans alike!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#5- Carlos Baerga All Star Package
$30

Step back into baseball history with this exclusive memorabilia package celebrating the 1995 Cleveland Indians, a legendary team that captured the American League Championship with one of the most iconic rosters of the decade.

Package Includes:

  1. Framed 1995 Cleveland Indians Tribute Display
    • Commemorates the 1995 American League Champions
    • Features images and names of key players including Carlos Baerga, Jim Thome, Manny Ramirez, Kenny Lofton, Omar Vizquel, and others
    • Includes a team statistics panel and season recap
    • Professionally matted and framed (approx. 16x20”), ready for display
  3. Carlos Baerga Baseball Cards (2)
    • Includes a Topps card featuring Baerga in his Cleveland Indians uniform
    • A second patriotic-themed card adds a unique visual element and collectible appeal
    • Both cards are in protective hard sleeves
  5. Autographed Baseball
    • Features a clear signature (appears to be Carlos Baerga, though authentication not specified)
    • Encased in a protective display cube with MLB logo for presentation and preservation

Condition:

All items are in excellent display condition. The framed piece shows no visible damage or wear. Cards and baseball are preserved in protective cases.

Perfect For:

  • Cleveland Guardians fans
  • Baseball memorabilia collectors
  • Anyone who remembers the electric 1995 season and its unforgettable players

Bring home a piece of baseball greatness with this tribute to one of the most exciting teams of the 1990s, centered around the stellar second baseman, Carlos Baerga.


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.

#6- 1995 Cleveland Indians American League Champions Plaque
$30

Celebrate one of the most electrifying teams in baseball history with this 1995 Cleveland Indians commemorative team plaque, a tribute to their dominant season and American League Championship title.

Item Description:

  • Official 1995 Team Photo Plaque
    • Features a full-color photograph of the entire Cleveland Indians roster in uniform at the stadium
    • Bold “1995 American League Champions” heading with official team and championship logos
    • Includes season summary: 100+ wins and best record in baseball (109–50)
    • Detailed game results for:
      • ALDS vs. Boston Red Sox
      • ALCS vs. Seattle Mariners
      • World Series vs. Atlanta Braves
  • Roster Display
    • Complete list of coaches, trainers, and players including stars like:
      • Carlos Baerga, Manny Ramirez, Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Orel Hershiser, Albert Belle, Omar Vizquel, and others
  • Mounted on a handsome wood-style plaque with a gold background and crisp professional print quality
    • Approximate size: 12” x 15”

Condition:

Excellent condition with clean, vibrant printing and no visible wear. Ready to display in any fan cave, office, or collection.

Perfect For:

  • Cleveland Guardians fans
  • 1990s MLB memorabilia collectors
  • Celebrating one of the most talented and beloved teams in franchise history

A must-have piece of memorabilia capturing the spirit and excellence of the 1995 Cleveland Indians—don’t miss out on this historic tribute!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.

#7- Unique 1995 Tribe Highlights Poster-Limited Edition
$150

Relive the magic of one of the greatest seasons in Cleveland baseball history with this framed 1995 Cleveland Indians "Tribe Highlights" cartoon poster, a unique and artistic tribute to the team’s memorable playoff run and historic achievements.

Item Description:

  • Original 1995 Illustrated Poster
    • Titled “’95 Tribe Highlights”
    • Features hand-drawn caricatures, quotes, and memorable moments from the Indians' 1995 season
    • Highlights include:
      • Manny Ramirez’s 17th-inning home run
      • Albert Belle’s 50 HR / 50 doubles milestone
      • Jim Thome’s playoff heroics
      • Tony Peña’s legendary walk-off
      • Postseason wins and unforgettable quotes
    • Includes illustrations of Jacobs Field, Manager Mike Hargrove, Orel Hershiser, José Mesa, Carlos Baerga, Manny Ramirez, and many more
  • Framed Presentation
    • Professionally mounted in a sleek black frame
    • Dimensions approx. 22” x 16”
    • Sponsored by McDonald & Company Investments, adding authenticity and vintage value

Condition:

Excellent condition – clean print with no fading, creases, or visible damage. Frame is intact and ready to hang.

Perfect For:

  • Fans of the Cleveland Indians / Guardians
  • Collectors of MLB or sports artwork
  • Those who appreciate nostalgic baseball storytelling and cartoon-style sports memorabilia

This lively, detailed piece captures the heart and humor of the 1995 season, making it an exceptional collectible for any Cleveland baseball fan. A one-of-a-kind keepsake!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.

#8- 1964 Cleveland Browns Autographed Championship Print
$1,000

Own a remarkable piece of NFL history with this framed, autographed print of the 1964 Cleveland Browns Championship Team, commemorating the last time the Browns captured the NFL title.

Item Description:

  • Stunning Full-Color Team Print
    • Features individual portrait-style illustrations of key players from the 1964 NFL Championship team
    • Players are shown in full uniform in classic poses on the field
    • Captioned: “1964 Cleveland Browns Championship Team”
  • Autographs
    • Includes signatures from many legendary Browns, including:
      • Jim Brown, Gary Collins, Paul Warfield, Leroy Kelly, Gene Hickerson, Frank Ryan, and more
    • Signatures are in vivid blue ink, adding a personal and authentic feel to the piece
    • Only twelve players on this are living, so these are becoming increasingly rare.
  • Framed and Matted Presentation
    • Professionally framed in black with brown matting for a bold and vintage appearance
    • Approximate size: 24" x 30" (frame)

Condition:

Excellent – no noticeable damage, wear, or fading. Ideal for display in a home, office, fan cave, or memorabilia collection.

Perfect For:

  • Cleveland Browns fans
  • NFL history collectors
  • Anyone looking to honor one of the most legendary teams in football history

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate Cleveland’s football glory with this tribute to the Browns’ 1964 championship team—a timeless collectible from one of the franchise’s most iconic eras.


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.

#9- Vintage 1968 Cleveland Indians Poster
$50

Celebrate Cleveland baseball history with this vibrant and dynamic framed 1968 Cleveland Indians poster, illustrated by acclaimed sports artist Ken Peterson. This striking piece captures the energy and pride of the team and city in a bold, expressive style.

Item Description:

  • Official MLB Poster (1968)
    • Licensed by Major League Baseball Promotion Corp.
    • Titled simply “CLEVELAND INDIANS” in a bold modern typeface
    • Brilliant red and orange color scheme featuring action-packed depictions of Indians players
    • Highlights include fielding, pitching, and batting scenes, Cleveland’s cityscape, and the iconic Chief Wahoo logo
  • Artist Signature in Print
    • Art by Ken Peterson, renowned for his sports illustrations
    • Artist’s signature is printed prominently on the poster, adding collectible value
  • Framed and Ready for Display
    • Professionally matted and framed in a sleek black frame
    • Approximate dimensions: 24" x 30"


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#10- 1993 "Final Series at Municipal Stadium" Poster
$50

Mark a historic moment in Cleveland sports history with this framed limited edition commemorative poster honoring “The Final Series” at Cleveland Municipal Stadium, home of the Cleveland Indians. This vibrant and nostalgic piece captures the last series played at the iconic stadium from October 1–3, 1993, against the Chicago White Sox.

Item Description:

  • Limited Edition Poster
    • Produced by Major League Baseball Properties, Inc. (©1993)
    • Title: "The Final Series – Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox, October 1–3, 1993"
    • Celebrates the last games held at Cleveland Stadium before the team moved to Jacobs Field
    • Features bold typography, a retro illustration of Chief Wahoo swinging a bat, and vibrant colors
  • Framed and Ready for Display
    • Professionally framed in sleek black with glass cover
    • Eye-catching color palette with border of repeating Chief Wahoo logos
    • Dimensions: Approx. 24" x 36"
  • Collector’s Item
    • Marked as "Limited Edition Poster"
    • A nostalgic treasure for fans of Cleveland baseball and vintage stadium memorabilia

Condition:

Excellent. Poster colors remain bold and frame is in near-mint condition with no visible scratches or marks.

Ideal For:

  • Cleveland Indians / Guardians fans
  • MLB memorabilia collectors
  • Stadium history and nostalgia enthusiasts

Own a rare piece of Cleveland baseball history that commemorates the closing chapter of one of MLB’s most storied ballparks. A must-have for any serious fan or collector.


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.

#11- Kenny Lofton Autographed Action Photos
$125

Celebrate the electrifying speed and elite talent of Kenny Lofton, one of the greatest leadoff hitters and base stealers in MLB history, with this beautifully framed and autographed photo collage.

Item Description:

  • Autographed Kenny Lofton Photo
    • Hand-signed in black ink on an action shot of Lofton at the plate
    • Includes JSA authentication sticker for verified signature authenticity
  • Professionally Framed Collage
    • Features:
      • Large signed photo of Lofton in batting stance
      • Smaller photo of Lofton leading off base
      • Engraved nameplate with career highlights:
        • 6-time All-Star
        • 4 Gold Glove Awards
        • 5-time AL Stolen Base Leader (1992–1996)
    • Accented with Cleveland Indians' team colors and Chief Wahoo logo
    • Black wood frame with double matting (red and white)
  • Dimensions: Approx. 16" x 20"

Condition:

Excellent. Frame and glass are in pristine condition. Signature is crisp and clear. A top-tier collectible for fans of 1990s Cleveland baseball.

Perfect For:

  • Kenny Lofton fans
  • Cleveland Indians / Guardians collectors
  • Baseball memorabilia enthusiasts

Own a piece of Cleveland baseball history and celebrate one of the franchise's most exciting players with this authenticated, display-ready Kenny Lofton collectible.


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.

#12- Rocky Colavito "On Deck" Signed Print
$150

Honor one of Cleveland's most beloved sluggers with this limited edition fine art print titled “On Deck”, featuring the legendary Rocky Colavito in a classic on-deck pose. Rendered in exquisite detail by acclaimed sports artist Joe Gazzo, this piece captures the essence of baseball nostalgia.

Item Description:

  • Player: Rocky Colavito – Cleveland Indians outfielder and 6-time All-Star
  • Title: On Deck
  • Artist: Jim Sturgeon
  • Edition: Hand-numbered 303/1000
  • Signature: Features Rocky Colavito's facsimile signature and is signed by Jim Sturgeon
  • Medium: High-quality print on fine art paper
  • Presentation: Professionally framed with a black wood frame and gray matting for a clean, timeless look
  • Dimensions: Approx. 18" x 22" (framed)


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.

#13- Ted Williams Framed & Signed Photo
$500

Celebrate one of baseball’s all-time greats with this authentic autographed photo of Ted Williams, the legendary Boston Red Sox slugger. This vintage-style color photograph features Williams in a classic batting pose, signed clearly in blue ink.



Item Description:

  • Player: Ted Williams
  • Team: Boston Red Sox
  • Autograph: Hand-signed in blue ink (appears bold and clean)
  • Photo Style: Colorized historical photograph, possibly from the 1940s–50s era
  • Presentation: Professionally framed with a vibrant red mat and black wood frame for dramatic contrast
  • Dimensions: Approx. 18" x 22" (framed)



Condition:

Excellent overall. The photo, autograph, and frame are all in pristine condition with no damage or fading. A perfect display piece.



Ideal For:

  • Boston Red Sox fans
  • Ted Williams collectors
  • Hall of Fame and baseball history enthusiasts



This signed display is a timeless tribute to “The Splendid Splinter,” widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters in MLB history. A must-have collectible for any serious baseball memorabilia collection.



Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#14- Baseball Treasure Hunt Basket
$25

Calling all Cleveland Indians fans! This collector’s memorabilia bundle is packed with unique and nostalgic items celebrating the team’s legacy, including a signed photo from Jason Kipnis. Whether you’re building a man cave or hunting for the perfect fan gift, this assortment is a one-stop treasure trove.

Bundle Includes:

  • Cleveland Indians Cap – Classic navy/red cap featuring the retro Chief Wahoo logo
  • Autographed Baseball – Signed by former Indians pitcher Paul Shuey, includes authentication
  • Peterbilt Tractor-Trailer Toy – 1:80 scale collectible featuring the Indians logo
  • 1988 Topps Baseball Card Pack – Unopened wax pack; a vintage fan favorite
  • Indians Player Print – Color print featuring stars like Jason Kipnis and others
  • Souvenir Cup – Custom fan cup with printed signature and Indians graphics
  • “Rally Together” Red Towel – Team slogan rally towel from a playoff or promotional game
  • Bonus Baseball Accessories – Includes multiple mini souvenir balls and fan items

Condition:

All items are in excellent or new condition, perfect for display or gifting.

Ideal For:

  • Die-hard Cleveland Guardians (Indians) fans
  • Baseball memorabilia collectors
  • Kids, hobbyists, or nostalgic fans of 90s–2000s era baseball

Don't miss your chance to grab this ultimate Cleveland Indians fan bundle — a mix of history, collectibles, and team pride, all in one lot!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.

#15- Archie Griffin Autographed Jersey
$150

Celebrate one of college football’s all-time greats with this autographed Ohio State Buckeyes jersey, signed by the legendary Archie Griffin – the only player in history to win the Heisman Trophy twice (1974, 1975). A must-have collectible for Ohio State fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts.

Item Details:

  • Player: Archie Griffin
  • Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Jersey Number: 45
  • Autograph: Clearly signed in black marker on the back “5,” with inscription “74/75” denoting his Heisman years
  • Condition: Excellent – new and unworn, ideal for display
  • Authentication: Tamper-proof certification sticker present

Highlights:

  • Perfect centerpiece for a Buckeyes-themed room or fan cave
  • Incredible piece of college football history
  • Fantastic investment for memorabilia collectors

Don't miss this opportunity to own a jersey signed by a true legend. Add this rare Archie Griffin autographed jersey to your collection and honor a player who redefined excellence in college football!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#16- Mark Price Autographed Jersey
$50

Own a piece of NBA history with this autographed Mark Price Cleveland Cavaliers throwback jersey. A true fan favorite and 4-time NBA All-Star, Mark Price was known for his sharp shooting and high basketball IQ — and this beautifully signed jersey celebrates his unforgettable legacy.

Item Details:

  • Player: Mark Price
  • Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Jersey Number: 25
  • Style: Classic throwback blue with orange and white trim
  • Autograph: Signed boldly in black ink on the number "2"
  • Condition: Mint condition, never worn – ideal for framing or display
  • Authentication: Includes tamper-proof certification sticker

Highlights:

  • A must-have for Cavaliers fans and collectors of NBA memorabilia
  • Vintage-style jersey honoring one of Cleveland’s most iconic players
  • Perfect for sports rooms, man caves, or as a premium gift for a hoops enthusiast

Celebrate the golden era of Cavs basketball with this rare Mark Price signed jersey – a standout addition to any memorabilia collection!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#17- Shane Bieber Autographed Cleveland Indians Jersey
$125

Celebrate a historic pitching season with this autographed Shane Bieber Cleveland Indians jersey, commemorating his incredible 2020 campaign. This white authentic-style jersey showcases Bieber’s signature on the number “5” along with two key inscriptions: “2020 Triple Crown” and “2020 AL Cy Young”, marking his dominance as the league’s top pitcher.

Item Details:

  • Player: Shane Bieber
  • Team: Cleveland Indians
  • Jersey Number: 57
  • Color: White with red and navy accents
  • Autograph: Signed in silver ink with inscriptions
  • Inscriptions:
    • “2020 Triple Crown”
    • “2020 AL Cy Young”
  • Authentication: Includes official tamper-proof certification stickers (visible in photo)
  • Condition: New and never worn – perfect for display

Highlights:

  • Commemorates Bieber’s historic 2020 season when he led the AL in wins, ERA, and strikeouts
  • A centerpiece for any Cleveland fan or baseball memorabilia collector
  • Ideal for display in a sports room, office, or memorabilia case

Don’t miss your chance to own a rare, inscribed Shane Bieber autographed jersey—a tribute to one of the most dominant seasons by a pitcher in modern baseball history!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#18- Vintage Jim Thome 1995 World Series Jersey
$75

Own a piece of Cleveland baseball history with this officially licensed Jim Thome throwback jersey, honoring the legendary slugger’s time with the Cleveland Indians during their unforgettable 1995 World Series run. This white Majestic jersey features Thome’s iconic #25, complete with era-accurate detailing and commemorative sleeve patches.

Item Details:

  • Player: Jim Thome
  • Team: Cleveland Indians
  • Jersey Number: 25
  • Style: 1995 World Series throwback
  • Patches:
    • 1995 World Series "Welcome to the Show" patch on right sleeve
    • Chief Wahoo logo patch on left sleeve
  • Manufacturer: Majestic
  • Tags: Still attached (brand new, unworn condition)
  • Color: Classic white with red and navy trim

Highlights:

  • Commemorates Thome’s role in the Indians’ 1995 AL Championship team
  • A perfect collectible for fans of Cleveland baseball and Hall of Famer Jim Thome
  • Ideal for display or wear during throwback nights and special events

Don’t miss your chance to secure this mint condition Jim Thome 1995 World Series jersey—a true gem for collectors and fans alike!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#19- Vintage Kenny Lofton 1995 World Series Jersey
$75

Celebrate one of the most electrifying players in baseball history with this Kenny Lofton #7 Cleveland Indians throwback jersey, styled after the team's memorable 1995 World Series season. This officially licensed Majestic jersey pays tribute to Lofton’s blazing speed and elite defensive play that helped define an era of Indians baseball.

Item Details:

  • Player: Kenny Lofton
  • Team: Cleveland Indians
  • Jersey Number: 7
  • Style: 1995 World Series throwback
  • Patches:
    • 1995 World Series "Welcome to the Show" patch on right sleeve
    • Classic Chief Wahoo logo patch on left sleeve
  • Manufacturer: Majestic
  • Tags: Original tags still attached (brand new condition)
  • Color: White with red and navy accents

Highlights:

  • Honors Lofton’s role in the 1995 American League Championship season
  • A must-have piece for Cleveland baseball fans and memorabilia collectors
  • Perfect for display, gifting, or wear on retro/heritage game days

This Kenny Lofton 1995 World Series jersey is a timeless collectible from one of the greatest leadoff hitters and center fielders of his era. Don't miss this opportunity to add it to your collection!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.

#20- Autographed Blue Steven Kwan Jersey
$50

Show your support for one of baseball’s rising stars with this autographed Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians jersey. Featuring Kwan’s name and number (#38) on the back, this navy blue jersey is hand-signed and authenticated, making it a standout collectible for fans and memorabilia enthusiasts alike.

Item Details:

  • Player: Steven Kwan
  • Team: Cleveland Guardians
  • Jersey Number: 38
  • Color: Navy blue with red and white numbering
  • Autograph: Hand-signed on the number “8” with authentication sticker included
  • Condition: Excellent; clean and well-preserved
  • Size: Not specified (please inquire if needed)

Highlights:

  • Rising star known for his elite contact hitting, speed, and defense
  • Autographed collectible with visible authentication
  • Perfect for framing, fan cave display, or as a gift for Guardians faithful

Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of Guardians history from one of the most exciting young players in Major League Baseball!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#21- Autographed White Steven Kwan Jersey
$50

Up for bid is a Steven Kwan autographed Cleveland Guardians white jersey, proudly displaying Kwan’s name and number #38. A rising star in Major League Baseball, Kwan is known for his exceptional contact hitting and speed. This jersey is signed by Kwan and includes authentication, making it a prized collectible for fans and memorabilia collectors alike.



Item Details:

  • Player: Steven Kwan
  • Team: Cleveland Guardians
  • Jersey Number: 38
  • Color: White with red/black lettering and trim
  • Autograph: Hand-signed on the number “8” with authentication sticker
  • Condition: Excellent – appears unworn and well-kept
  • Size: Not specified (contact seller for more information)



Highlights:

  • Clean white jersey with bold red and black stitched name/number
  • Official autograph with visible authentication marking
  • Perfect display item for collectors, fans, or sports memorabilia showcases



Don’t miss the chance to own a jersey signed by one of the Guardians' most promising young players. A must-have for Cleveland fans and collectors!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#22- Autographed Kyle Manzardo Jersey
$70

Bid now on this Kyle Manzardo autographed Cleveland Guardians red alternate jersey, showcasing the top prospect’s name and number #9. This bold red jersey is signed directly on the number and features an authentication sticker, ensuring its legitimacy and collectible value. A standout item for Guardians fans and memorabilia enthusiasts!

Item Details:

  • Player: Kyle Manzardo
  • Team: Cleveland Guardians
  • Jersey Number: 9
  • Color: Red with navy and white accents
  • Autograph: Signed on the “9” with visible authentication sticker
  • Condition: Excellent – appears new and unworn
  • Size: Not specified (inquire for more info)

Features:

  • Eye-catching red alternate jersey with stitched lettering and trim
  • Authentic signature from one of MLB’s rising stars
  • Ideal for display in a man cave, office, or memorabilia collection

Kyle Manzardo is a highly anticipated talent within the Guardians organization—don’t miss your opportunity to own a signed jersey before his star rises even higher. Place your bid now on this authenticated collectible!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#23- Autographed Jose Ramirez Jersey
$125

Up for auction is this stunning autographed José Ramírez Cleveland Guardians jersey, featuring his iconic #11 on the back. This navy blue jersey proudly displays Ramírez’s signature on the left digit of the number “11” and includes an official authentication sticker, certifying its authenticity.

Item Details:

  • Player: José Ramírez
  • Team: Cleveland Guardians
  • Jersey Number: 11
  • Color: Navy blue with red and white accents
  • Autograph: Clearly signed on the “1” with authentication sticker (JSA)
  • Condition: Excellent – appears new and unworn
  • Size: Not specified (please inquire if needed)

Features:

  • High-quality stitched name and number design
  • Signature of one of MLB’s top third basemen and fan favorites
  • Great collector’s item for Guardians fans or baseball memorabilia collectors

Celebrate one of the most consistent and exciting players in baseball with this authenticated, autographed José Ramírez jersey. A standout addition to any memorabilia collection—place your bid today!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#24- Autographed Jim Thome Jersey
$125

Step up to the plate and own a piece of baseball history with this autographed Jim Thome Cleveland jersey, featuring his iconic number 25 in bold red with black trim on a clean white jersey. This striking collectible honors the Hall of Famer and franchise legend, showcasing high-quality stitched lettering and numbering.

🔹 Player: Jim Thome
🔹 Team: Cleveland
🔹 Number: 25
🔹 Color: White with red and black accents
🔹 Signature: Authenticated autograph on the number “2”
🔹 Authentication: Includes tamper-proof certification sticker
🔹 Condition: New, never worn – perfect for display or framing

Whether you're a die-hard Cleveland fan, a Thome collector, or simply a lover of classic baseball memorabilia, this jersey is a home run addition to your collection.

Bid now and bring home a piece of the game!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#25- Autographed Bernie Kosar Jersey and Rookie Card
$70

Own a piece of NFL history with this signed Bernie Kosar Cleveland Browns jersey, complete with Kosar’s iconic #19 and his authentic autograph boldly signed on the number. This jersey pays tribute to one of the most beloved quarterbacks in Browns history.

Also included is a Bernie Kosar rookie card, making this the perfect bundle for collectors and fans alike!

Details:

  • Player: Bernie Kosar
  • Team: Cleveland Browns
  • Jersey Number: 19
  • Size: [Please specify size if known]
  • Condition: Brand new, never worn – ideal for display
  • Signature: Authentically hand-signed by Bernie Kosar (see close-up for details)
  • Extras: Includes a protected Bernie Kosar rookie trading card
  • Certificate of Authenticity: [Please specify if available]

Features:

  • Official Browns brown jersey with classic orange and white stripes on sleeves
  • “KOSAR” nameplate on the back
  • Professionally signed in bold black marker
  • Great for man caves, sports rooms, or collector displays.

Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#26- Autographed Joe Thomas Jersey
$125

Celebrate the legacy of one of the NFL's greatest offensive linemen with this authentically signed Joe Thomas Cleveland Browns jersey! Featuring Thomas’ name and iconic #73, this jersey is a must-have for any true Browns fan or football memorabilia collector.

Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler, 6-time First-Team All-Pro, and NFL Hall of Famer (2023), is a Cleveland legend whose impact on the game is undeniable. His autograph makes this piece of memorabilia especially valuable.

Details:

  • Player: Joe Thomas
  • Team: Cleveland Browns
  • Jersey Number: 73
  • Signature: Hand-signed on the number “7” in black marker
  • Condition: Mint – never worn, perfect for display
  • Authentication: Comes with tamper-proof authentication sticker (visible in photo)

Features:

  • Official Browns brown jersey with orange and white sleeve stripes
  • Bold white name and number detailing
  • Clean autograph placement – ideal for framing
  • Highly collectible from a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#27- Steven Kwan Autographed Baseball and Rookie Card
$75

Add this incredible Steven Kwan memorabilia combo to your sports collection! This set includes a Topps rookie debut trading card and an official MLB baseball autographed by Kwan himself. Displayed in protective cases, this pair is perfect for any Cleveland Guardians fan or serious baseball collector.

Steven Kwan made a major splash in his 2022 rookie season, earning league-wide respect for his contact hitting, elite defense, and high baseball IQ. As he continues to rise in the MLB, now’s the time to secure authentic collectibles from the beginning of his promising career.


Included in This Auction:

  • Steven Kwan Rookie Debut Card
    • Topps brand
    • "Rookie Debut – 4/7/2022" edition
    • Card in excellent condition and encased in a sturdy plastic holder
  • Autographed Baseball
    • Signed by Steven Kwan (includes “#38” inscription)
    • Stored in a clear acrylic display cube with custom “Kwan” name label
    • Signature in blue ink, bold and clean

Condition:

  • Both items are in mint/near mint condition
  • Display cases included for protection and presentation
#28- Autographed Kyle Manzardo Bat
$70

Up for auction is a Rawlings Adirondack Pro model baseball bat signed by top prospect Kyle Manzardo! This bat features a clean and bold signature in blue ink and includes full authentication from JSA (James Spence Authentication), one of the most trusted names in sports memorabilia verification.

Item Features:

  • Player: Kyle Manzardo
  • Team Affiliation: Cleveland Guardians (Top Prospect)
  • Bat: Official Rawlings Adirondack Pro model
  • Color: Glossy black with silver/white accents
  • Autograph: Hand-signed in blue marker
  • Authentication: JSA Certified – includes matching certificate and tamper-proof sticker
  • Condition: Excellent – new, unused, and ideal for display

Why You’ll Want This:

  • Kyle Manzardo is one of the most highly anticipated young hitters in the game
  • Bat is perfect for display in any collection, man cave, or memorabilia room
  • JSA certification ensures long-term value and authenticity
#29- Bob Feller Signed 8x10 and Baseball
$75

Step back into baseball history with this remarkable collectible set honoring one of the greatest pitchers of all time, Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians. This lot includes:

  • Autographed Official League Baseball signed by Bob Feller in bold blue ink. The ball is encased in a clear acrylic cube display case to preserve its pristine condition.
  • Framed 8x10 Black & White Photograph featuring a classic image of Bob Feller in uniform, sharing a moment with an older gentleman. The photo is personally autographed by Feller in striking blue ink, beautifully matted and displayed in a black wood frame (overall dimensions approx. 11x14 inches).

This is a must-have for any serious baseball memorabilia collector, Cleveland Indians fan, or admirer of classic MLB legends. Bob Feller, known as “Rapid Robert,” was an 8-time All-Star and a Hall of Famer who played his entire career with the Indians.

Condition:

  • Autograph on the baseball and photo is clear and well-preserved.
  • Baseball is housed in a protective case.
  • Frame is in excellent condition with no visible scratches or cracks.

Don’t miss your chance to own this timeless piece of baseball history. A perfect gift or centerpiece for your sports memorabilia collection!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian



#30- Roberto & Sandy Alomar Set
$40

Celebrate two of the most beloved figures in Cleveland Indians history with this premium Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. memorabilia lot! This handpicked collection is perfect for fans of the iconic baseball brothers and includes:

  • Framed Autographed Photo of Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr., both pictured in full Cleveland Indians uniforms. The photo is signed by Sandy Alomar Jr. in bold black marker and professionally displayed in a sleek silver frame (approx. 11x14 inches overall).
  • Roberto Alomar Bobblehead in pristine condition, featuring him in his Indians uniform, standing on a red nameplate base.
  • Two Collector Cards:
    • Roberto Alomar (Padres) Topps card in a protective sleeve.
    • Sandy Alomar Jr. rookie card in a hard case.

This is an incredible tribute to the Alomar brothers — both standout MLB players and fan favorites. Roberto Alomar is a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest second basemen in baseball history, while Sandy Alomar Jr. made his mark as an All-Star catcher and respected coach.


Condition:

  • All items are in excellent display-ready condition.
  • Autograph is bold and clean.
  • Frame and bobblehead show minimal to no wear.

Add this fantastic Cleveland Indians duo to your collection today. A rare and well-curated lot that will stand out in any baseball memorabilia display!


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.

#31- Cleveland Cavaliers Ticket Package (2) item
#31- Cleveland Cavaliers Ticket Package (2)
$250

Two tickets: Front Row, Center Court, Club section -Best seat in house to watch a game! Across aisle from the game announcers (Joe Tait’s perch). Wider seats with extra leg room and no one in front of you! Parking in East garage. $10 per seat loaded value for concessions/team shop. In seat service. Game to be agreed upon after NBA schedule is announced in mid-August. Approximate value $600.
 
Donated by  Dan & Janice Margheret
#32- Cleveland Guardians Ticket Package (2) item
#32- Cleveland Guardians Ticket Package (2)
$75

Front Row Ticket package , just outside 1st Base, where visitors come to sign autographs. Tuesday, 8/26 vs Tampa Bay Rays. Section 134, Row A, Two Tickets ....Approximate value $120.
 
 
  Donated by  Dan & Janice Margheret
#33- Jose Ramirez Autographed Bat item
#33- Jose Ramirez Autographed Bat
$125

Up for auction is an official Rawlings Adirondack Pro Model black bat, hand-signed by MLB All-Star José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians. This sleek black bat features the iconic Rawlings “R” logo, the “ADIRONDACK PRO” branding, and José Ramírez’s signature in silver marker, making it a must-have collectible for any baseball fan.

Key Features:

  • Player: José Ramírez (Cleveland Guardians All-Star)
  • Brand: Rawlings
  • Model: Adirondack Pro
  • Color: Glossy black finish with silver accents
  • Signature: Authentically signed in silver marker
  • Condition: Mint – Display only, never used in play
  • Display Ready: Perfect for framing or shelf display in any sports room or man cave

Don’t miss out on this chance to own a signed piece from one of the MLB’s elite hitters! Whether you're a lifelong Guardians fan or a memorabilia collector, this bat is a true gem.

Bid now and bring home a piece of baseball greatness! ⚾



#34- Jim Thome Hall of Fame Package
$75

Celebrate the legendary career of Jim Thome, Hall of Fame slugger and Cleveland Indians icon, with this stunning Hall of Fame Memorabilia Collection. This curated lot includes three unique pieces honoring Thome’s 2018 induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

This collection includes:

  1. Autographed Jim Thome 8x10 Framed Photo
    • Professionally framed and matted
    • Signed in black marker
    • Features Thome fielding during his Cleveland Indians days
    • Comes with official authentication hologram
  3. Hall of Fame Plaque Card
    • Replica of Jim Thome’s bronze Hall of Fame plaque
    • Includes career highlights and stats
    • From the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum, Cooperstown, NY
  5. 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Day Souvenir Card
    • Features portraits of the 2018 inductees including Jim Thome, Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Jack Morris, and Alan Trammell
    • Marked with the official July 29, 2018 induction date

Condition: All items are in excellent condition and perfect for display in a home, office, or sports room.

Why You’ll Love It:
Jim Thome finished his career with 612 home runs and was one of baseball’s most respected power hitters. His 2018 induction into Cooperstown cemented his legacy. This set is a must-have for Indians fans, Hall of Fame collectors, or serious baseball memorabilia enthusiasts.


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#35- 1995 World Series Package
$30

Step back into baseball history with this incredible 1995 World Series memorabilia collection celebrating the Cleveland Indians vs. Atlanta Braves Fall Classic! This two-piece lot is a must-have for dedicated Tribe fans, collectors of MLB history, or anyone who remembers the magic of Jacobs Field in the '90s.

Included in this lot:

  1. Official 1995 World Series Souvenir Scorebook
    • Features stunning graphics and photos of the teams
    • Loaded with stats, rosters, and classic World Series content
    • Vibrant, clean cover with minimal wear — a beautifully preserved collectible!
  3. Framed 1995 World Series Ticket Reproduction Display
    • Professionally framed collection of full-color replica tickets from the 1995 World Series and ALCS
    • Includes tickets from Games 3, 4, and 5 at Jacobs Field, and additional postseason games
    • Features logos from Jacobs Field, the Cleveland Indians, and the 1995 World Series
    • Framed and ready to display — a perfect tribute to one of the most memorable seasons in Indians history!

Condition: Excellent – items have been carefully preserved and are display-ready.

Why This is Special:
The 1995 season marked the Cleveland Indians' first World Series appearance in 41 years and launched a golden era of Tribe baseball. This collection captures the excitement of that momentous year and is a nostalgic centerpiece for any Cleveland sports fan.


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#36- LeBron James Rookie Card
$50

Up for auction is a highly sought-after 2003 Sports Illustrated for Kids #264 LeBron James Rookie Card, graded GEM ELITE 10 (Pristine). This iconic card captures LeBron in his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, soaring for a dunk—a glimpse of the greatness that was to come.

This is one of LeBron’s earliest and most recognizable rookie cards, issued before his NBA debut, making it an essential piece for serious collectors and basketball investors.

Card Details:

  • Player: LeBron James
  • Card Number: #264
  • Year: 2003
  • Set: Sports Illustrated for Kids
  • Grade: GEM ELITE 10 – Pristine
  • Team: St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (pre-NBA)

Highlights:

  • Perfect GEM ELITE 10 Pristine grade—top of the population
  • Stunning image of young LeBron mid-dunk, a truly iconic photo
  • Encased in a tamper-proof, hard plastic slab with a stand-ready holder
  • A must-have rookie card for any LeBron James or basketball card collection

Why This Card Matters:
LeBron James is a four-time NBA Champion, four-time MVP, and widely considered one of the greatest players in basketball history. With his legacy still growing, rookie cards like this one continue to rise in value—especially in Pristine 10 condition.


Donated by Ara Bagdasarian

#37- Sand Ridge Foursome of Golf
$175

Treat yourself and three friends to an unforgettable day on the links at Sand Ridge Golf Club, one of Northeast Ohio’s premier private golf destinations. Designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio, Sand Ridge offers a championship-level experience set amid the natural beauty of Ohio's scenic woodlands and wetlands.

🏆 Package Includes:

  • A foursome of golf (18 holes)
  • Access to practice facilities (driving range, putting green, etc.)
  • Golf carts included
  • Valid on a mutually agreeable date (subject to availability)

⛳ About Sand Ridge:

Sand Ridge is known for its immaculate conditioning, challenging layout, and serene setting. This private club rarely opens its gates to non-members — making this opportunity a truly rare and special experience. Whether you're a low handicapper or a casual weekend warrior, Sand Ridge offers a rewarding and memorable round for every golfer.


Bid now for the chance to play one of Ohio’s top-rated private courses with your favorite golf partners. Perfect for entertaining clients, celebrating a special occasion, or just enjoying a day of championship golf!

#38- Cleveland Baseball Gift Basket item
#38- Cleveland Baseball Gift Basket
$65

Bid on a gift basket of items from the Cleveland Indains/Guardians. Included in this basket is an authenticated, team-issued helmet (size 7), a Cleveland Guardians Disability Awareness Jersey (size XL), a new-in-box Larry Doby bobblehead from the Guardians, a City Connect t-shirt (size XL), a Larry Doby 14 drink koozie, and an unboxed Steven Kwan bobblehead.

#39- Tower City Photo Bundle item
#39- Tower City Photo Bundle
$40

Picture bundle of framed Tower City photographs by Sami B Creative, 2019.

 

Donated by: Sami B Creative
#40-Bob Feller Autographed Photo
$50

Signed, authenticated photo of "Rapid" Robert (Bob) Feller, complete with his Hall of Fame inscription.


Donated by William Oliverio

#41- Signed Andre Thorton Photo
$35

Signed, authenticated photo of Andre "Thunder" Thornton.


Donated by William Oliverio

#42- Signed, Matted Julio Franco Photo
$35

Ever practice a random batting stance in the 80's? Chances are you emulated this man. Signed,attend, authenticated print of Julio Franco. Join just once more in a JUUUUUUL-IO chant!


Donated by William Oliverio

