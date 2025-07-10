A Championship Celebration Luncheon Auction

6655 Clearwater Ct, Solon, OH 44139, USA
This rare and nostalgic lot features two autographed baseballs and a vintage scorebook, each signed by Tom Hamilton and Herb Score — iconic voices of Cleveland baseball across generations.
Included in this lot:
Item Highlights:
Condition:
A must-have for Cleveland sports fans and serious baseball collectors alike, this lot pays tribute to two of the most iconic voices in the game.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Up for auction is an authentic, autographed baseball bat signed by Hall of Famer Jim Thome. This full-sized bat features Thome’s signature in bold ink and is a prized collectible for any serious baseball enthusiast or memorabilia collector. Known for his legendary power at the plate and over 600 career home runs, Thome remains one of the most respected sluggers in MLB history.
Whether displayed in a sports room or added to a growing collection, this item celebrates the remarkable career of one of baseball’s greats.
Highlights:
Up for auction is a stunning, autographed action photo of Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez, beautifully framed and ready for display. This dynamic image captures Ramírez mid-air during a dramatic double play, showcasing his athleticism and elite defensive skills. His bold signature is prominently displayed across the lower portion of the photo.
A seven-time All-Star and one of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball, Ramírez has become a cornerstone of the Cleveland franchise. This piece is authenticated by PSA/DNA (sticker visible in the lower left corner), ensuring the signature's legitimacy.
Item Details:
A must-have collectible for Guardians fans and MLB memorabilia enthusiasts alike!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Available for auction is a rare and highly collectible autographed black-and-white photo of Roger Maris, the legendary baseball slugger and two-time American League MVP. The photo features Maris in a classic batting stance, captured during his playing days, and is handsomely framed for elegant display.
Maris is best known for his historic 1961 season, in which he broke Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record with 61 home runs—a feat that stood for decades. His legacy remains a cornerstone of baseball history, and authentic memorabilia like this is increasingly hard to find.
Item Details:
Don’t miss your chance to own a timeless piece from one of baseball’s most iconic figures. A must-have for serious collectors and Yankees fans alike!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Step back into baseball history with this exclusive memorabilia package celebrating the 1995 Cleveland Indians, a legendary team that captured the American League Championship with one of the most iconic rosters of the decade.
All items are in excellent display condition. The framed piece shows no visible damage or wear. Cards and baseball are preserved in protective cases.
Bring home a piece of baseball greatness with this tribute to one of the most exciting teams of the 1990s, centered around the stellar second baseman, Carlos Baerga.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.
Celebrate one of the most electrifying teams in baseball history with this 1995 Cleveland Indians commemorative team plaque, a tribute to their dominant season and American League Championship title.
Excellent condition with clean, vibrant printing and no visible wear. Ready to display in any fan cave, office, or collection.
A must-have piece of memorabilia capturing the spirit and excellence of the 1995 Cleveland Indians—don’t miss out on this historic tribute!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.
Relive the magic of one of the greatest seasons in Cleveland baseball history with this framed 1995 Cleveland Indians "Tribe Highlights" cartoon poster, a unique and artistic tribute to the team’s memorable playoff run and historic achievements.
Excellent condition – clean print with no fading, creases, or visible damage. Frame is intact and ready to hang.
This lively, detailed piece captures the heart and humor of the 1995 season, making it an exceptional collectible for any Cleveland baseball fan. A one-of-a-kind keepsake!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.
Own a remarkable piece of NFL history with this framed, autographed print of the 1964 Cleveland Browns Championship Team, commemorating the last time the Browns captured the NFL title.
Excellent – no noticeable damage, wear, or fading. Ideal for display in a home, office, fan cave, or memorabilia collection.
Don’t miss your chance to celebrate Cleveland’s football glory with this tribute to the Browns’ 1964 championship team—a timeless collectible from one of the franchise’s most iconic eras.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.
Celebrate Cleveland baseball history with this vibrant and dynamic framed 1968 Cleveland Indians poster, illustrated by acclaimed sports artist Ken Peterson. This striking piece captures the energy and pride of the team and city in a bold, expressive style.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Mark a historic moment in Cleveland sports history with this framed limited edition commemorative poster honoring “The Final Series” at Cleveland Municipal Stadium, home of the Cleveland Indians. This vibrant and nostalgic piece captures the last series played at the iconic stadium from October 1–3, 1993, against the Chicago White Sox.
Excellent. Poster colors remain bold and frame is in near-mint condition with no visible scratches or marks.
Own a rare piece of Cleveland baseball history that commemorates the closing chapter of one of MLB’s most storied ballparks. A must-have for any serious fan or collector.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.
Celebrate the electrifying speed and elite talent of Kenny Lofton, one of the greatest leadoff hitters and base stealers in MLB history, with this beautifully framed and autographed photo collage.
Excellent. Frame and glass are in pristine condition. Signature is crisp and clear. A top-tier collectible for fans of 1990s Cleveland baseball.
Own a piece of Cleveland baseball history and celebrate one of the franchise's most exciting players with this authenticated, display-ready Kenny Lofton collectible.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.
Honor one of Cleveland's most beloved sluggers with this limited edition fine art print titled “On Deck”, featuring the legendary Rocky Colavito in a classic on-deck pose. Rendered in exquisite detail by acclaimed sports artist Joe Gazzo, this piece captures the essence of baseball nostalgia.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.
Celebrate one of baseball’s all-time greats with this authentic autographed photo of Ted Williams, the legendary Boston Red Sox slugger. This vintage-style color photograph features Williams in a classic batting pose, signed clearly in blue ink.
Excellent overall. The photo, autograph, and frame are all in pristine condition with no damage or fading. A perfect display piece.
This signed display is a timeless tribute to “The Splendid Splinter,” widely regarded as one of the greatest hitters in MLB history. A must-have collectible for any serious baseball memorabilia collection.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Calling all Cleveland Indians fans! This collector’s memorabilia bundle is packed with unique and nostalgic items celebrating the team’s legacy, including a signed photo from Jason Kipnis. Whether you’re building a man cave or hunting for the perfect fan gift, this assortment is a one-stop treasure trove.
All items are in excellent or new condition, perfect for display or gifting.
Don't miss your chance to grab this ultimate Cleveland Indians fan bundle — a mix of history, collectibles, and team pride, all in one lot!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.
Celebrate one of college football’s all-time greats with this autographed Ohio State Buckeyes jersey, signed by the legendary Archie Griffin – the only player in history to win the Heisman Trophy twice (1974, 1975). A must-have collectible for Ohio State fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a jersey signed by a true legend. Add this rare Archie Griffin autographed jersey to your collection and honor a player who redefined excellence in college football!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Own a piece of NBA history with this autographed Mark Price Cleveland Cavaliers throwback jersey. A true fan favorite and 4-time NBA All-Star, Mark Price was known for his sharp shooting and high basketball IQ — and this beautifully signed jersey celebrates his unforgettable legacy.
Celebrate the golden era of Cavs basketball with this rare Mark Price signed jersey – a standout addition to any memorabilia collection!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Celebrate a historic pitching season with this autographed Shane Bieber Cleveland Indians jersey, commemorating his incredible 2020 campaign. This white authentic-style jersey showcases Bieber’s signature on the number “5” along with two key inscriptions: “2020 Triple Crown” and “2020 AL Cy Young”, marking his dominance as the league’s top pitcher.
Don’t miss your chance to own a rare, inscribed Shane Bieber autographed jersey—a tribute to one of the most dominant seasons by a pitcher in modern baseball history!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Own a piece of Cleveland baseball history with this officially licensed Jim Thome throwback jersey, honoring the legendary slugger’s time with the Cleveland Indians during their unforgettable 1995 World Series run. This white Majestic jersey features Thome’s iconic #25, complete with era-accurate detailing and commemorative sleeve patches.
Don’t miss your chance to secure this mint condition Jim Thome 1995 World Series jersey—a true gem for collectors and fans alike!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Celebrate one of the most electrifying players in baseball history with this Kenny Lofton #7 Cleveland Indians throwback jersey, styled after the team's memorable 1995 World Series season. This officially licensed Majestic jersey pays tribute to Lofton’s blazing speed and elite defensive play that helped define an era of Indians baseball.
This Kenny Lofton 1995 World Series jersey is a timeless collectible from one of the greatest leadoff hitters and center fielders of his era. Don't miss this opportunity to add it to your collection!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.
Show your support for one of baseball’s rising stars with this autographed Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians jersey. Featuring Kwan’s name and number (#38) on the back, this navy blue jersey is hand-signed and authenticated, making it a standout collectible for fans and memorabilia enthusiasts alike.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of Guardians history from one of the most exciting young players in Major League Baseball!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Up for bid is a Steven Kwan autographed Cleveland Guardians white jersey, proudly displaying Kwan’s name and number #38. A rising star in Major League Baseball, Kwan is known for his exceptional contact hitting and speed. This jersey is signed by Kwan and includes authentication, making it a prized collectible for fans and memorabilia collectors alike.
Don’t miss the chance to own a jersey signed by one of the Guardians' most promising young players. A must-have for Cleveland fans and collectors!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Bid now on this Kyle Manzardo autographed Cleveland Guardians red alternate jersey, showcasing the top prospect’s name and number #9. This bold red jersey is signed directly on the number and features an authentication sticker, ensuring its legitimacy and collectible value. A standout item for Guardians fans and memorabilia enthusiasts!
Kyle Manzardo is a highly anticipated talent within the Guardians organization—don’t miss your opportunity to own a signed jersey before his star rises even higher. Place your bid now on this authenticated collectible!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Up for auction is this stunning autographed José Ramírez Cleveland Guardians jersey, featuring his iconic #11 on the back. This navy blue jersey proudly displays Ramírez’s signature on the left digit of the number “11” and includes an official authentication sticker, certifying its authenticity.
Celebrate one of the most consistent and exciting players in baseball with this authenticated, autographed José Ramírez jersey. A standout addition to any memorabilia collection—place your bid today!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Step up to the plate and own a piece of baseball history with this autographed Jim Thome Cleveland jersey, featuring his iconic number 25 in bold red with black trim on a clean white jersey. This striking collectible honors the Hall of Famer and franchise legend, showcasing high-quality stitched lettering and numbering.
🔹 Player: Jim Thome
🔹 Team: Cleveland
🔹 Number: 25
🔹 Color: White with red and black accents
🔹 Signature: Authenticated autograph on the number “2”
🔹 Authentication: Includes tamper-proof certification sticker
🔹 Condition: New, never worn – perfect for display or framing
Whether you're a die-hard Cleveland fan, a Thome collector, or simply a lover of classic baseball memorabilia, this jersey is a home run addition to your collection.
Bid now and bring home a piece of the game!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Own a piece of NFL history with this signed Bernie Kosar Cleveland Browns jersey, complete with Kosar’s iconic #19 and his authentic autograph boldly signed on the number. This jersey pays tribute to one of the most beloved quarterbacks in Browns history.
Also included is a Bernie Kosar rookie card, making this the perfect bundle for collectors and fans alike!
Details:
Features:
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Celebrate the legacy of one of the NFL's greatest offensive linemen with this authentically signed Joe Thomas Cleveland Browns jersey! Featuring Thomas’ name and iconic #73, this jersey is a must-have for any true Browns fan or football memorabilia collector.
Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler, 6-time First-Team All-Pro, and NFL Hall of Famer (2023), is a Cleveland legend whose impact on the game is undeniable. His autograph makes this piece of memorabilia especially valuable.
Details:
Features:
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Add this incredible Steven Kwan memorabilia combo to your sports collection! This set includes a Topps rookie debut trading card and an official MLB baseball autographed by Kwan himself. Displayed in protective cases, this pair is perfect for any Cleveland Guardians fan or serious baseball collector.
Steven Kwan made a major splash in his 2022 rookie season, earning league-wide respect for his contact hitting, elite defense, and high baseball IQ. As he continues to rise in the MLB, now’s the time to secure authentic collectibles from the beginning of his promising career.
Included in This Auction:
Condition:
Up for auction is a Rawlings Adirondack Pro model baseball bat signed by top prospect Kyle Manzardo! This bat features a clean and bold signature in blue ink and includes full authentication from JSA (James Spence Authentication), one of the most trusted names in sports memorabilia verification.
Item Features:
Why You’ll Want This:
Step back into baseball history with this remarkable collectible set honoring one of the greatest pitchers of all time, Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians. This lot includes:
This is a must-have for any serious baseball memorabilia collector, Cleveland Indians fan, or admirer of classic MLB legends. Bob Feller, known as “Rapid Robert,” was an 8-time All-Star and a Hall of Famer who played his entire career with the Indians.
Condition:
Don’t miss your chance to own this timeless piece of baseball history. A perfect gift or centerpiece for your sports memorabilia collection!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Celebrate two of the most beloved figures in Cleveland Indians history with this premium Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. memorabilia lot! This handpicked collection is perfect for fans of the iconic baseball brothers and includes:
This is an incredible tribute to the Alomar brothers — both standout MLB players and fan favorites. Roberto Alomar is a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest second basemen in baseball history, while Sandy Alomar Jr. made his mark as an All-Star catcher and respected coach.
Condition:
Add this fantastic Cleveland Indians duo to your collection today. A rare and well-curated lot that will stand out in any baseball memorabilia display!
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian.
Two tickets: Front Row, Center Court, Club section -Best seat in house to watch a game! Across aisle from the game announcers (Joe Tait’s perch). Wider seats with extra leg room and no one in front of you! Parking in East garage. $10 per seat loaded value for concessions/team shop. In seat service. Game to be agreed upon after NBA schedule is announced in mid-August. Approximate value $600.
Donated by Dan & Janice Margheret
Front Row Ticket package , just outside 1st Base, where visitors come to sign autographs. Tuesday, 8/26 vs Tampa Bay Rays. Section 134, Row A, Two Tickets ....Approximate value $120.
Donated by Dan & Janice Margheret
Up for auction is an official Rawlings Adirondack Pro Model black bat, hand-signed by MLB All-Star José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians. This sleek black bat features the iconic Rawlings “R” logo, the “ADIRONDACK PRO” branding, and José Ramírez’s signature in silver marker, making it a must-have collectible for any baseball fan.
Key Features:
Don’t miss out on this chance to own a signed piece from one of the MLB’s elite hitters! Whether you're a lifelong Guardians fan or a memorabilia collector, this bat is a true gem.
Bid now and bring home a piece of baseball greatness! ⚾
Celebrate the legendary career of Jim Thome, Hall of Fame slugger and Cleveland Indians icon, with this stunning Hall of Fame Memorabilia Collection. This curated lot includes three unique pieces honoring Thome’s 2018 induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
This collection includes:
Condition: All items are in excellent condition and perfect for display in a home, office, or sports room.
Why You’ll Love It:
Jim Thome finished his career with 612 home runs and was one of baseball’s most respected power hitters. His 2018 induction into Cooperstown cemented his legacy. This set is a must-have for Indians fans, Hall of Fame collectors, or serious baseball memorabilia enthusiasts.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Step back into baseball history with this incredible 1995 World Series memorabilia collection celebrating the Cleveland Indians vs. Atlanta Braves Fall Classic! This two-piece lot is a must-have for dedicated Tribe fans, collectors of MLB history, or anyone who remembers the magic of Jacobs Field in the '90s.
Included in this lot:
Condition: Excellent – items have been carefully preserved and are display-ready.
Why This is Special:
The 1995 season marked the Cleveland Indians' first World Series appearance in 41 years and launched a golden era of Tribe baseball. This collection captures the excitement of that momentous year and is a nostalgic centerpiece for any Cleveland sports fan.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Up for auction is a highly sought-after 2003 Sports Illustrated for Kids #264 LeBron James Rookie Card, graded GEM ELITE 10 (Pristine). This iconic card captures LeBron in his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, soaring for a dunk—a glimpse of the greatness that was to come.
This is one of LeBron’s earliest and most recognizable rookie cards, issued before his NBA debut, making it an essential piece for serious collectors and basketball investors.
Card Details:
Highlights:
Why This Card Matters:
LeBron James is a four-time NBA Champion, four-time MVP, and widely considered one of the greatest players in basketball history. With his legacy still growing, rookie cards like this one continue to rise in value—especially in Pristine 10 condition.
Donated by Ara Bagdasarian
Treat yourself and three friends to an unforgettable day on the links at Sand Ridge Golf Club, one of Northeast Ohio’s premier private golf destinations. Designed by renowned architect Tom Fazio, Sand Ridge offers a championship-level experience set amid the natural beauty of Ohio's scenic woodlands and wetlands.
Sand Ridge is known for its immaculate conditioning, challenging layout, and serene setting. This private club rarely opens its gates to non-members — making this opportunity a truly rare and special experience. Whether you're a low handicapper or a casual weekend warrior, Sand Ridge offers a rewarding and memorable round for every golfer.
Bid now for the chance to play one of Ohio’s top-rated private courses with your favorite golf partners. Perfect for entertaining clients, celebrating a special occasion, or just enjoying a day of championship golf!
Bid on a gift basket of items from the Cleveland Indains/Guardians. Included in this basket is an authenticated, team-issued helmet (size 7), a Cleveland Guardians Disability Awareness Jersey (size XL), a new-in-box Larry Doby bobblehead from the Guardians, a City Connect t-shirt (size XL), a Larry Doby 14 drink koozie, and an unboxed Steven Kwan bobblehead.
Picture bundle of framed Tower City photographs by Sami B Creative, 2019.
Donated by: Sami B Creative
Signed, authenticated photo of "Rapid" Robert (Bob) Feller, complete with his Hall of Fame inscription.
Donated by William Oliverio
Signed, authenticated photo of Andre "Thunder" Thornton.
Donated by William Oliverio
Ever practice a random batting stance in the 80's? Chances are you emulated this man. Signed,attend, authenticated print of Julio Franco. Join just once more in a JUUUUUUL-IO chant!
Donated by William Oliverio
