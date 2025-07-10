A Championship Celebration Luncheon Auction

Up for auction is an authentic, autographed baseball bat signed by Hall of Famer Jim Thome. This full-sized bat features Thome’s signature in bold ink and is a prized collectible for any serious baseball enthusiast or memorabilia collector. Known for his legendary power at the plate and over 600 career home runs, Thome remains one of the most respected sluggers in MLB history.





Whether displayed in a sports room or added to a growing collection, this item celebrates the remarkable career of one of baseball’s greats.





Highlights: