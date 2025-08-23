A Change of Mind

A Change of Mind

The Ripple Effect Fundraising Gala

11020 State St Suite A

Sandy, UT 84070, USA

Individual Ticket
$150

Single ticket including dinner and drink tickets. Also access to the silent and live auction and an opportunity to enjoy a night of helping change lives!

Table of 8 - Group Ticket
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Group ticket for a table of 8. Includes dinner and 3 drink tickets per person. Also access to the silent and live auction and an opportunity to enjoy a night of helping change lives!

Table of 10 - Group Ticket
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Group ticket for a table of 10. Includes dinner and 3 drink tickets per person. Also access to the silent and live auction and an opportunity to enjoy a night of helping change lives!

Gold Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Be our first ever Gold Sponsor! This includes a table of 12, large scale company recognition and branding before and during the event. Of course also includes dinner and drink tickets for your table.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be our first ever Silver Sponsor! This includes a table of 8, large scale company recognition and branding before and during the event. Of course it also includes dinner and drink tickets for your table. 1

