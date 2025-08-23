The Ripple Effect Fundraising Auction

11020 State St Suite A, Sandy, UT 84070, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Assorted drinks
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Good for 2 teeth whitening services.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
5 hours of 1:1 quarterback coaching, Best for youth ages 6-16.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 Gift card to Four Lemons Art located in Holladay,
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Give your favorite furry friend (or someone else’s!) a spa-day experience they’ll adore.
This premium gift basket from Love-n-Scrub Independent Pet Grooming Studios includes everything you need to spoil your dog in style — and a little something for you, too!
Includes:
💳 Love-n-Scrub Service Card — good toward professional grooming services located in Herriman, Utah
🍪 Gourmet Dog Treats — hand-selected for happy tails
🐕 Upscale Leash & Collar Set — stylish and durable for everyday walks
Professional Dog Comb & Undercoat Brush — perfect for keeping coats healthy and tangle-free
🧴 Premium Shampoo & Conditioner Duo — salon-quality products used by our professional groomers
🕯️ Scented Candle — to bring calm, cozy vibes to your home
🧸 Plush Dog Toy — because every pup deserves to play!
Whether you’re treating your own pet or gifting it to a dog lover, this basket is the ultimate mix of luxury, love, and wagging tails.
Donated by Love-n-Scrub, where every pet is pampered with heart. 💛
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$200 gift card to Cozy Earth
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$250 Gift Vouchers for Hale Center Theater
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 gift card and swag from America's favorite Chikn CHICK-FIL-A.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 gift card and swag from America's favorite Chikn CHICK-FIL-A.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$200 Gift Card to Namedroppers clothing. shopnamedroppers.com
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $300, Includes: full set of volume lashes, Lash cleanser cool down, Calming Eye Mask, lash growth serum, Lash cleaning brush
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 hour Family Photo Shoot valued at $400.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This donation includes a punch pass for 5 visits to the Salt Cave or Selenite Cave experience. It also includes a Salt Lamp and a Himalayan Glow Selenite Crystal Lamp.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Organize in style with this large kids locker from
SchoolLockers.com. Perfect for bedrooms, playrooms, or entryways, this durable and functional locker provides a personalized spacefor children to store books, gear, and belongings. A practical and stylish addition to any home.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Original art piece by Jeff Larsen Art.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
10 one hour sessions on private golf simulator using Trackman technology. Up to 3 hours may be used at one time. Also includes an Irons fitting at PGA Super Store.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$250 Gift Card to PIPER and SCOOT.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$250 Gift Card to PIPER and SCOOT.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Seminar Details: Presenters are Boone Christianson LMFT, Kaprena Moore CSW, or both.
-Up to 75 min long.
-Any setting of any group size: Work group, church group, classroom, family reunion, etc.
-In-person or Webinar
-Any mental health or relational topic, but previous presentations have been about:
"How to Help Friends/Family with Mental Illness"
"Effective Teaching Using Emotion Science"
"The Boundaries and Validation" (In the home, in the classroom)
"Healthy Sexuality" (Premarital, Post-Marital, Not in Relationship)
"The Basics of Mental Illness Diagnosis and Treatment, and Misconceptions"
"Cultural Competence"
"Boundaries and Relationship Building with Adult Children"
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing