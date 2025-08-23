eventClosed

The Ripple Effect Fundraising Auction

11020 State St Suite A, Sandy, UT 84070, USA

Ogden Distillery Gift Basket item
Ogden Distillery Gift Basket
$100

Assorted drinks

Hey Bright Teeth Whitening Gift card item
$220

Good for 2 teeth whitening services.

Players Club Plus Membership 1 year item
$220

  • 1 Free Practice Session Per Day at any PGA TOUR Superstore Location***
  • 1 Free Fitting Per Year ($99 Value - Driver, Irons, Putter)
  • 1 Free Lesson Per Year ($79 Value)
  • Free standard ground shipping on all online orders
  • 30 Free Grip Installations*
  • 20% Off Single Lessons
  • 20% Off Club Fittings
  • 50% Off Select club repair services**
  • 50% Off Restringing**
  • 50% Off Court/hitting lane rental***
QB Training, 5 hours of 1:1 coaching item
QB Training, 5 hours of 1:1 coaching
$150

5 hours of 1:1 quarterback coaching, Best for youth ages 6-16.

$100 Gift card to Four Lemons Art item
$100 Gift card to Four Lemons Art
$100

$100 Gift card to Four Lemons Art located in Holladay,

Pet Spa Day and Pampering item
Pet Spa Day and Pampering
$200

Give your favorite furry friend (or someone else’s!) a spa-day experience they’ll adore.

This premium gift basket from Love-n-Scrub Independent Pet Grooming Studios includes everything you need to spoil your dog in style — and a little something for you, too!

Includes:

💳  Love-n-Scrub Service Card — good toward professional grooming services located in Herriman, Utah

🍪  Gourmet Dog Treats — hand-selected for happy tails

🐕  Upscale Leash & Collar Set — stylish and durable for everyday walks

🪮  Professional Dog Comb & Undercoat Brush — perfect for keeping coats healthy and tangle-free

🧴  Premium Shampoo & Conditioner Duo — salon-quality products used by our professional groomers

🕯️  Scented Candle — to bring calm, cozy vibes to your home

🧸  Plush Dog Toy — because every pup deserves to play!

Whether you’re treating your own pet or gifting it to a dog lover, this basket is the ultimate mix of luxury, love, and wagging tails.

 

Donated by Love-n-Scrub, where every pet is pampered with heart. 💛

$200 gift card to Cozy Earth item
$200 gift card to Cozy Earth
$175

$200 gift card to Cozy Earth

$250 Gift Voucher to Hale Center Theater item
$250 Gift Voucher to Hale Center Theater
$250

$250 Gift Vouchers for Hale Center Theater

Chick-Fil-A $100 Gift Card and Swag item
Chick-Fil-A $100 Gift Card and Swag
$125

$100 gift card and swag from America's favorite Chikn CHICK-FIL-A.

Chick-Fil-A $100 Gift Card and Swag (Copy) item
Chick-Fil-A $100 Gift Card and Swag (Copy)
$125

$100 gift card and swag from America's favorite Chikn CHICK-FIL-A.

$200 Gift Card to Namedroppers Clothing item
$200 Gift Card to Namedroppers Clothing
$200

$200 Gift Card to Namedroppers clothing. shopnamedroppers.com

Rebel Lash - Full set of eyelashes and more... item
Rebel Lash - Full set of eyelashes and more...
$225

Valued at $300, Includes: full set of volume lashes, Lash cleanser cool down, Calming Eye Mask, lash growth serum, Lash cleaning brush

Family Photo Shoot - Valued at $400 item
Family Photo Shoot - Valued at $400
$300

1 hour Family Photo Shoot valued at $400.

Synchronicities - punch pass and more... item
Synchronicities - punch pass and more...
$150

This donation includes a punch pass for 5 visits to the Salt Cave or Selenite Cave experience. It also includes a Salt Lamp and a Himalayan Glow Selenite Crystal Lamp.

Kids School Locker - Schoollockers.com item
Kids School Locker - Schoollockers.com
$150

Organize in style with this large kids locker from
SchoolLockers.com. Perfect for bedrooms, playrooms, or entryways, this durable and functional locker provides a personalized spacefor children to store books, gear, and belongings. A practical and stylish addition to any home.

$350 Value - "The White Rim" Original Art by Jeff Larsen item
$350 Value - "The White Rim" Original Art by Jeff Larsen
$250

Original art piece by Jeff Larsen Art.

10 punch pass to Private Fairway AND expert irons fittings item
10 punch pass to Private Fairway AND expert irons fittings
$350

10 one hour sessions on private golf simulator using Trackman technology. Up to 3 hours may be used at one time. Also includes an Irons fitting at PGA Super Store.

$250 Gift Card to PIPER & SCOOT - #1 item
$250 Gift Card to PIPER & SCOOT - #1
$225

$250 Gift Card to PIPER and SCOOT.

$250 Gift Card to PIPER & SCOOT - #2 item
$250 Gift Card to PIPER & SCOOT - #2
$225

$250 Gift Card to PIPER and SCOOT.

Mental Health Seminar - 75 minute session item
Mental Health Seminar - 75 minute session
$225

Seminar Details: Presenters are Boone Christianson LMFT, Kaprena Moore CSW, or both.


 

-Up to 75 min long.

-Any setting of any group size: Work group, church group, classroom, family reunion, etc.

-In-person or Webinar

-Any mental health or relational topic, but previous presentations have been about:

"How to Help Friends/Family with Mental Illness"

"Effective Teaching Using Emotion Science"

"The Boundaries and Validation" (In the home, in the classroom)

"Healthy Sexuality" (Premarital, Post-Marital, Not in Relationship)

"The Basics of Mental Illness Diagnosis and Treatment, and Misconceptions"

"Cultural Competence"

"Boundaries and Relationship Building with Adult Children"


Homemade Hearts for the ACOM Cause item
Homemade Hearts for the ACOM Cause
$5

These stuffed hearts are made by Chelsea Cannon. They are created from the scraps of her quilting projects. She is amazed how little it takes to create such a sweet gift of love and kindness. These hearts have introduced her to incredible people, taught her to slow down, take time to get to know others, listen, remind others how much they are loved, and mend a place in her heart.Continue sharing kindness! Donate $5.00 and select a heart! Donations go directly to A Change of Mind.  

