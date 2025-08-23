The Ripple Effect Fundraising Auction

Give your favorite furry friend (or someone else’s!) a spa-day experience they’ll adore.

This premium gift basket from Love-n-Scrub Independent Pet Grooming Studios includes everything you need to spoil your dog in style — and a little something for you, too!

Includes:

💳 Love-n-Scrub Service Card — good toward professional grooming services located in Herriman, Utah

🍪 Gourmet Dog Treats — hand-selected for happy tails

🐕 Upscale Leash & Collar Set — stylish and durable for everyday walks

🪮 Professional Dog Comb & Undercoat Brush — perfect for keeping coats healthy and tangle-free

🧴 Premium Shampoo & Conditioner Duo — salon-quality products used by our professional groomers

🕯️ Scented Candle — to bring calm, cozy vibes to your home

🧸 Plush Dog Toy — because every pup deserves to play!

Whether you’re treating your own pet or gifting it to a dog lover, this basket is the ultimate mix of luxury, love, and wagging tails.

Donated by Love-n-Scrub, where every pet is pampered with heart. 💛