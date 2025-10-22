A Change of Mind's Public Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
You'll receive 2 free teeth whitening services from Hey Bright Teeth Whitening
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Pampered Pup” Gift Basket 🐾
Give your favorite furry friend (or someone else’s!) a spa-day experience they’ll adore.
This premium gift basket from Love-n-Scrub Independent Pet Grooming Studios includes everything you need to spoil your dog in style — and a little something for you, too!
Includes:
💳 Love-n-Scrub Service Card — good toward professional grooming services located in Herriman, Utah
🍪 Gourmet Dog Treats — hand-selected for happy tails
🐕 Upscale Leash & Collar Set — stylish and durable for everyday walks
Professional Dog Comb & Undercoat Brush — perfect for keeping coats healthy and tangle-free
🧴 Premium Shampoo & Conditioner Duo — salon-quality products used by our professional groomers
🕯️ Scented Candle — to bring calm, cozy vibes to your home
🧸 Plush Dog Toy — because every pup deserves to play!
Whether you’re treating your own pet or gifting it to a dog lover, this basket is the ultimate mix of luxury, love, and wagging tails.
Donated by Love-n-Scrub, where every pet is pampered with heart. 💛
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One on one Quarterback Training. 5 total hours of training and is best for youth ages 6-16. The training will be provided via donation from Danny Jones.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Up to 75 min long.
-Any setting of any group size: Work group, church group, classroom, family reunion, etc.
-In-person or Webinar
-Any mental health or relational topic, but previous presentations have been about:
"How to Help Friends/Family with Mental Illness"
"Effective Teaching Using Emotion Science"
"The Boundaries and Validation" (In the home, in the classroom)
"Healthy Sexuality" (Premarital, Post-Marital, Not in Relationship)
"The Basics of Mental Illness Diagnosis and Treatment, and Misconceptions"
"Cultural Competence"
"Boundaries and Relationship Building with Adult Children"
Presenters are Boone Christianson LMFT, Kaprena Moore CSW, or both.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing