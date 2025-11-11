A Chocolate Lover's Affair - 2026

1002 Sam Nixon Dr

Pocatello, ID 83209

1X VIP Guest (NEW)
$95

A brand-new addition this year! Enjoy an open bar with unlimited drinks for the first hour, early entry to skip the crowds, exclusive lounge seating, and a private buffet of every chocolatier’s finest — all in a dedicated VIP-only area. Limited availability.

1X Guest (Early-Bird Pricing)
$25
Available until Dec 8

Normally $30 — Early Birds can purchase tickets in advance and save. Only available until the date above or until we sell out of the remaining early-bird tickets.

4X Guests
$95
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Perfect for groups! Bring your friends or family and enjoy an elegant evening together. With this bundle, you’ll save $25 compared to buying individual tickets.

Add a donation for Pocatello Rotary Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!