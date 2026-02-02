Memorial Lutheran School

Hosted by

Memorial Lutheran School

About this event

A Classical Evening

5800 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77057, USA

Single Ticket
$75
Table of Eight
$750

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved VIP table for you and your guests, close to the front of the room.

Dinner Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A Classical Evening will be catered by City View Catering. Your name or logo will be displayed prominently at the buffet table. Your personal message will also be printed in the event program. Sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the dinner.

Bar Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A selection of red and white wines will be available at the dinner. Your name or logo will be displayed prominently at the bar. Your personal message will also be printed in the event program. Sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the dinner.

Speaker Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Help bring Rev. Dr. Geoffrey Boyle to Houston! Your name or logo and personal message will be prominently displayed on the event program. You and one guest will be seated at the same table as Dr. Boyle. Sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the dinner.

Babysitting Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Provide dinner and snacks for the kids in babysitting during the dinner. Your name or logo and personal message will be prominently displayed on the event program. Sponsorship includes 2 tickets to the dinner.

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