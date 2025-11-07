A Cup of Cozy: Winter Tea with STAR

This free ticket is for community members who need a no-cost option to participate fully in this event.
Your ticket includes all the tea you can drink, plenty of pastries, tea sandwiches, treats, all entertainment and activities, and a sweet surprise to take home.
All efforts will be made to seat tickets purchased together at the same table, but space constraints may result in your party being sat at two tables near each other.
This discounted ticket is for those who can contribute a small amount to help cover event costs.
This price reflects the true cost of attending and helps sustain future events.
For individuals who are able to go above and beyond to help cover free or discounted tickets for others in our community.
Sponsor the design, decor, food, and treats for one of the events tea party tables.
Your name or company name will be recognized in marketing, at the event,
$
