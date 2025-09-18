“Dancing Through Time”

Hosted by
About this event
This provides Admission for Non-Student Guests
The Headliner Package
● Official sponsor of Talent Showcase DJ + Mentorship Program
● Logo on all marketing materials, flyers, and social media promos
● Premium recognition on event banner and student agenda/program
● Verbal acknowledgment during the show by hosts
● Opportunity to provide branded materials (giveaways, signage)
● 6 complimentary guest tickets + food concession vouchers
The Spotlight Package
● 4 complimentary guest tickets
● Shout-out during the event
● Recognition on event sponsor thank-you board
● Logo placement on printed program and select promo materials
● Sponsor of Production & Concessions (Food & Drinks)
The Encore Package
● Supporter of Student Mentorship & Stage Performance Prep
● Business/Name listed on thank-you section of program
● 2 complimentary guest tickets
● Public thank-you during event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!