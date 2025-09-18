Nativity School Of Harrisburg

Nativity School Of Harrisburg

“Dancing Through Time”

2101 N 5th St

Harrisburg, PA 17110, USA

General Admission
$10

This provides Admission for Non-Student Guests

Gold Sponsership
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The Headliner Package

● Official sponsor of Talent Showcase DJ + Mentorship Program

● Logo on all marketing materials, flyers, and social media promos

● Premium recognition on event banner and student agenda/program

● Verbal acknowledgment during the show by hosts

● Opportunity to provide branded materials (giveaways, signage)

● 6 complimentary guest tickets + food concession vouchers

Silver Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Spotlight Package

● 4 complimentary guest tickets

● Shout-out during the event

● Recognition on event sponsor thank-you board

● Logo placement on printed program and select promo materials

● Sponsor of Production & Concessions (Food & Drinks)

Bronze Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Encore Package

● Supporter of Student Mentorship & Stage Performance Prep

● Business/Name listed on thank-you section of program

● 2 complimentary guest tickets

● Public thank-you during event


