A Dance with Death - Murder Mystery Fundraiser

About this event
We want every seat filled to support Revive Recovery. For a limited time, bring a friend with our Buy One, Get One FREE offer.
Single Ticket - $85 This purchase includes 1 Ticket. ☮️
Friend of Revive - $50 I do not wish to attend. I just want the Revive community to have a Groovy time! PEACE! ☮
Groovy Friend of Revive - $100 I do not wish to attend. I just want the Revive community to have a Groovy time! PEACE! ☮
🕶️ The Mod Mastermind – $5000 (Exclusive Headliner) 🔎 The ultimate sponsor, always one step ahead!
Includes:
✅ Presenting Sponsor Status – “Presented by [Your Business]” on all event promotions
✅ VIP Table for 8 with priority seating & themed table décor
✅ Logo on Event Tickets and digital/printed promotional materials
✅ Company Shout-Out During the Event as the Mastermind Sponsor
✅ Business Logo on Mystery Clue Cards handed out to guests
✅ Social Media Feature & Interview on Revive Recovery’s platforms
✅ Opportunity to Address Guests during the event
🎭 Flower Power Perpetrator – $2,500 (Elite Sponsor)🎸 A bold sponsor making a splash in this whodunit!
Includes:
✅ VIP Table for 6 with premium seating
✅ Logo Featured on Event Posters & Flyers
✅ Exclusive Mystery Clue Sponsorship (Your business featured on one of the mystery clues)
✅ Live Mention During the Event
✅ Social Media Highlight & Logo Placement
✅ Logo on Step & Repeat Banner for photo ops
🕵️ The Go-Go Gumshoe – $1,000 (Detective Sponsor) 💃 A stylish detective solving mysteries in style!
Includes:
✅ Table for 4 with priority seating
✅ Business Logo on Event Program & website listing
✅ Shout-Out on Social Media
✅ Recognition During the Event Announcements
✅ Logo Placement on One Clue Envelope
🌀 The Beatnik Sleuth – $500 (Supporting Sponsor) ☮️ Cool, collected, and always in the know!
Includes:
✅ 2 Event Tickets
✅ Business Logo on Event Website
✅ Social Media Mention
✅ Recognition on Event Night
🎶 The Jukebox Witness – $250 (Community Sponsor)🎤 Knows all the secrets but keeps the music playing!
Includes:
✅ 1 Event Ticket
✅ Name/Company Listed on Website & Event Program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!