A Dance with Death - Murder Mystery Fundraiser

🕶️ The Mod Mastermind – $5000 (Exclusive Headliner) 🔎 The ultimate sponsor, always one step ahead!





Includes:

✅ Presenting Sponsor Status – “Presented by [Your Business]” on all event promotions

✅ VIP Table for 8 with priority seating & themed table décor

✅ Logo on Event Tickets and digital/printed promotional materials

✅ Company Shout-Out During the Event as the Mastermind Sponsor

✅ Business Logo on Mystery Clue Cards handed out to guests

✅ Social Media Feature & Interview on Revive Recovery’s platforms

✅ Opportunity to Address Guests during the event