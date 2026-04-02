Revive Recovery Resource Center

Hosted by

Revive Recovery Resource Center

About this event

A Dance with Death - Murder Mystery Fundraiser

252 Willow St

Manchester, NH 03103, USA

LIMITED TIME! GROOVY FLASH SALE BAYBEE!
$85
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

We want every seat filled to support Revive Recovery. For a limited time, bring a friend with our Buy One, Get One FREE offer.

Single Ticket
$85

Single Ticket - $85 This purchase includes 1 Ticket. ☮️


Friend of Revive
$50

Friend of Revive - $50 I do not wish to attend. I just want the Revive community to have a Groovy time! PEACE! ☮

Groovy Friend of Revive
$100

Groovy Friend of Revive - $100 I do not wish to attend. I just want the Revive community to have a Groovy time! PEACE! ☮


The Mod Master - EXCLUSIVE Headliner
$5,000

🕶️ The Mod Mastermind – $5000 (Exclusive Headliner) 🔎 The ultimate sponsor, always one step ahead!


Includes:

✅ Presenting Sponsor Status – “Presented by [Your Business]” on all event promotions

✅ VIP Table for 8 with priority seating & themed table décor

✅ Logo on Event Tickets and digital/printed promotional materials

✅ Company Shout-Out During the Event as the Mastermind Sponsor

✅ Business Logo on Mystery Clue Cards handed out to guests

✅ Social Media Feature & Interview on Revive Recovery’s platforms

✅ Opportunity to Address Guests during the event

Flower Power Perpetrator
$2,500

🎭 Flower Power Perpetrator – $2,500 (Elite Sponsor)🎸 A bold sponsor making a splash in this whodunit!


Includes:

✅ VIP Table for 6 with premium seating

✅ Logo Featured on Event Posters & Flyers

✅ Exclusive Mystery Clue Sponsorship (Your business featured on one of the mystery clues)

✅ Live Mention During the Event

✅ Social Media Highlight & Logo Placement

✅ Logo on Step & Repeat Banner for photo ops

The Go-Go Gumshoe
$1,000

🕵️ The Go-Go Gumshoe – $1,000 (Detective Sponsor) 💃 A stylish detective solving mysteries in style!


Includes:

✅ Table for 4 with priority seating

✅ Business Logo on Event Program & website listing

✅ Shout-Out on Social Media

✅ Recognition During the Event Announcements

✅ Logo Placement on One Clue Envelope

The Beatnik Sleuth
$500

🌀 The Beatnik Sleuth – $500 (Supporting Sponsor) ☮️ Cool, collected, and always in the know!


Includes:

✅ 2 Event Tickets

✅ Business Logo on Event Website

✅ Social Media Mention

✅ Recognition on Event Night

The Jukebox Witness
$250

🎶 The Jukebox Witness – $250 (Community Sponsor)🎤 Knows all the secrets but keeps the music playing!


Includes:

✅ 1 Event Ticket

✅ Name/Company Listed on Website & Event Program

Add a donation for Revive Recovery Resource Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!