Coronation Day in Arendelle

Your $20 admission provides you with:

Daddy/Daughter Princess Ball - 6 PM (Each Additional Child)

● One child ball ticket.

● Dance performances by the Magic

Belle Princesses.

● Photo Opportunities with your favorite

princesses.

● Dance Party with the Princesses.

● Optional princess souvenirs will be

available for purchase.

● Dinner is not included - light snacks will

be available.

● Must be purchased in conjunction with ($50) ticket option above.