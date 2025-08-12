Coronation Day in Arendelle

The Princess Brunch will last approx. one hour.
Your $30 admission provides you with:
● One child and one adult brunch time.
● Dance performances by the Magic
Belle Princesses.
● A Princess Sing-Along
● Photo opportunities with your favorite
princesses.
● Souvenir Card to be autographed by
princesses.
● Each additional child is $20 each. (Ticket option below)
● Each additional adult is $10 each. (Ticket option below)
Your $20 admission provides you with:
● One child brunch time.
● Dance performances by the Magic
Belle Princesses.
● A Princess Sing-Along
● Photo opportunities with your favorite
princesses.
● Souvenir Card to be autographed by
princesses.
● Must be purchased in conjunction with ($30) ticket option above.
Your $10 admission provides you with:
● One adult brunch time.
● Must be purchased in conjunction with ($30) ticket option above.
The Princess Tea will last approx. one hour.
Your $30 admission provides you with:
● One child and one adult brunch time.
● Dance performances by the Magic
Belle Princesses.
● A Princess Sing-Along
● Photo opportunities with your favorite
princesses.
● Souvenir Card to be autographed by
princesses.
● Each additional child is $20 each. (Ticket option below)
● Each additional adult is $10 each. (Ticket option below)
Your $20 admission provides you with:
● One child tea time.
● Dance performances by the Magic
Belle Princesses.
● A Princess Sing-Along
● Photo opportunities with your favorite
princesses.
● Souvenir Card to be autographed by
princesses.
● Must be purchased in conjunction with ($30) ticket option above.
Your $10 admission provides you with:
● One adult tea time.
● Must be purchased in conjunction with ($30) ticket option above.
The Daddy-Daughter Princess Ball will last two
hours. Your $50 admission provides you with:
● One child and one adult ball tickets.
● Dance performances by the Magic
Belle Princesses.
● Photo Opportunities with your favorite
princesses.
● Dance Party with the Princesses.
● Optional princess souvenirs will be
available for purchase.
● Dinner is not included - light snacks will
be available.
● Additional children are $20 each. (Ticket option below)
● Each additional adult is $10 each. (Ticket option below)
Your $20 admission provides you with:
Daddy/Daughter Princess Ball - 6 PM (Each Additional Child)
● One child ball ticket.
● Dance performances by the Magic
Belle Princesses.
● Photo Opportunities with your favorite
princesses.
● Dance Party with the Princesses.
● Optional princess souvenirs will be
available for purchase.
● Dinner is not included - light snacks will
be available.
● Must be purchased in conjunction with ($50) ticket option above.
Your $10 admission provides you with:
● One adult ball ticket.
● Optional princess souvenirs will be
available for purchase.
● Dinner is not included - light snacks will
be available.
● Must be purchased in conjunction with ($50) ticket option above.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing