United Way of the Lakeshore

Hosted by

United Way of the Lakeshore

About this event

A Day with Dolly

280 W Muskegon Ave

Muskegon, MI 49440, USA

Storytime #1 (11:00 AM - 11:30 AM)
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Each ticket provides entrance for 1 child & 1 adult. All children must have an adult. Children can also enjoy imaginative play and family-friendly activities at PLAY Muskegon.

Storytime #2 (2:30 PM - 3:00 PM)
$10
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Each ticket provides entrance for 1 child & 1 adult. All children must have an adult. Children can also enjoy imaginative play and family-friendly activities at PLAY Muskegon.

Happy Hour, Meet & Greet, and Concert Ticket (Adult)
$35

Join us for an evening celebration featuring Happy Hour, food trucks, a Dolly Meet & Greet, and a live concert performance.

Happy Hour, Meet & Greet, and Concert Ticket (Children)
$10

Join us for an evening celebration featuring Happy Hour, food trucks, a Dolly Meet & Greet, and a live concert performance.

Add a donation for United Way of the Lakeshore

$

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