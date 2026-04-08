A Decade of Dignity Packing Extravaganza

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About this event
Join us as a hands-on volunteer to help pack hygiene and period care kits for our community. This ticket includes full access to the event and all packing activities. We encourage each volunteer to bring a donated hygiene item such as soap, deodorant, toothpaste, or period products to support our goal of packing 10,000 bags.
Can’t bring an item? You’re welcome to make a small donation to help us purchase supplies in bulk.
Participate in the packing experience while making a small contribution to the mission. Your donation helps us purchase essential hygiene items and expand our reach across schools, libraries, and community partners.
Prefer to give in another way? You’re also welcome to bring a donated item in addition to your ticket.
10 left!
Reserve a dedicated table for your team, organization, or family (up to 8–10 guests). This option includes reserved seating, recognition at the event, and a shared opportunity to serve together.
We invite your group to bring a collection of donated items to contribute to your table’s impact, or allow your reservation to directly fund bulk supply purchases for the kits.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!