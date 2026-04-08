A Decade of Dignity Packing Extravaganza

Join us as a hands-on volunteer to help pack hygiene and period care kits for our community. This ticket includes full access to the event and all packing activities. We encourage each volunteer to bring a donated hygiene item such as soap, deodorant, toothpaste, or period products to support our goal of packing 10,000 bags.



Can’t bring an item? You’re welcome to make a small donation to help us purchase supplies in bulk.