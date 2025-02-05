A Decade of Impact Celebration

19301 S State St

Glenwood, IL 60425, USA

Individual Ticket
$100
Reserved Table (10 Seats)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Legacy Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Leave a lasting legacy and shape the next decade of impact. Benefits: Presenting Sponsor: “A Decade of Impact, presented by [Your Company]” Speaking opportunity during the event program Premier logo placement on event materials, website, and social media Feature article about your company’s impact in our newsletter 10 tickets with VIP seating at the event Recognition in press releases and media coverage
Visionary Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Empower youth with a bold vision for the future. Benefits: Recognition as Visionary Sponsor during the event program Prominent logo placement on event signage and social media 6 tickets with VIP seating Feature mention in our newsletter and event communications Recognition in press releases and media outreach Certificate of appreciation presented at the event
Empowerment Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Inspire personal growth and leadership in our youth. Benefits: Logo inclusion on event signage, website, and digital materials 4 tickets to the event Recognition during the event program Social media shoutout recognizing your support Mention in post-event communications
Community Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Foster community connections and growth opportunities. Benefits: Name listing on event signage and printed program 2 tickets to the event Verbal recognition during the event program Social media thank-you post
Friends of YM2
$500
Celebrate 10 years of impact and support future initiatives. Benefits: Name listed in the event program and website 1 ticket to the event Group social media recognition
Add a donation for You Matter 2

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!