A Decade of Second Chances

800 Nottingham Rd

Syracuse, NY 13224, USA

General Admission
$55

Join us for a fun filled night of raffles, silent auctions, photo booth, music, guest speakers and a dinner buffet.

Platinum Level Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Sponsorship includes: 5 tickets to the event, social media exposure, company logo on food stations, company logo placed on Second Chance website for one year, business name announced during event, business cards/brochures placed in shelter adoption kits for one year.
**After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship includes: 4 tickets to the event, 5x7 laminated sign with company logo at a food station, company logo placed on Second Chance website for one year, business name announced during event. **After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

Silver Level Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship includes: 2 tickets to the event, company logo placed on Second Chance website for one year, business name announced during event.
**After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

Bronze Level Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship includes: 2 tickets to the event, business name announced during event.
**After purchasing, please email a .JPEG image of your logo to [email protected]

