A Decade to Remember Silent Auction

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Marriott Anchorage Downtown
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Stay put for the weekend and take time to yourself. 2 bottles of Introvert Cabernet Sauvignon, a gorgeous Walmart charcuterie board, and a pack of 4 spreading knives. FMV $102
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Bring your padded club chair to the fire pit and be the envy of all! Or just turn off your cellphone and relax the day away in your hammock with included BearButt hammock straps. FMV $190
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Looking for a weekend away? Use the gift certificate for 3 days of boarding, courtesy Peter's Creek Pet Boarding. Or enjoy a fun afternoon making homemade treats for your canine bestie. FMV $184
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Dress to impress on the next girls day out! Never before worn Michael Kors strappy red sandals, size 8.5, and a bottle of Kirkland Signature Chardonnay. FMV $145
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Glam up your next out with gorgeous accessories. Handmade by AC4C Board member Lillian, these bead and porcupine quill earrings pair perfectly with a gorgeous, brand new Michael Kors quilted leather shoulder bag. FMV $433
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Show off your support of a partner non-profit! FORTRESS works to increase safety and training of our SWAT officers, as well as participating in many events AC4C sponsors. New in box Michael Kors slides, Men's 12. FMV $148
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Glam up your next out with gorgeous accessories. Handmade by AC4C Board member Lillian, these beaded earrings pair perfectly with a gorgeous, brand new Michael Kors silver shoulder bag. FMV $373
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Brew up some coffee and your favorite Spice Girls song your next day off. New in box Michael Kors sneakers, Women's size 9.5 paired with fresh coffee in your new North Pole Coffee tumbler will get you moving and grooving! FMV $122
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You're golden for that next night out with this gorgeous set from Michael Kors. New in box gold heeled sandals in Women's 8.5, and a brand new quilted shoulder bag will make any outfit a standout! FMV $483
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Every wanted to try a new hobby without breaking the bank? This complete set of a MIG stick welder, face shield, gloves, and shirt will help you decide if metal work is for you! FMV $245
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Treat your family to a meal from Alaska Dinner Factory! This local business helps families spend less time cooking so they can enjoy time together. Paired with "Denali Showdown" - a beautiful framed print from Maureen Mitchell. FMV $235
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Add this stunning oil painting to your home and enjoy the work of Anchor Point artist Jen DePesa. Jen has been painting for 30 years. The frame is custom made by her husband and stained to bring out the vibrant colors and intricate details. FMV $650
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Original photo on canvas generously donated by Mike Swanson.
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Line too long at the local store when allocated whiskey arrives? Now's your chance to have your own bottle of Blanton's to impress at the next gathering! FMV $86
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Line too long at the local store when allocated whiskey arrives? Now's your chance to have your own bottle of Weller Special Reserve to impress at the next gathering! Also includes 4 unopened packs of Alaska Outlaws trading cards! FMV $80
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Line too long at the local store when allocated whiskey arrives? Now's your chance to have your own bottle of Eagle Rare to impress at the next gathering! FMV $50
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Line too long at the local store when allocated whiskey arrives? Now's your chance to have your own bottle of E.H. Taylor to impress at the next gathering! FMV $60
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Limited Edition panoramic photo signed by Eric Anderson. Eric is an Anchorage, Alaska based photographer known for capturing images of animals in their natural, free-roaming habitats. Print custom framed by Wendy Gould of Far North Framing. FMV $1895
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Limited Edition panoramic photo signed by Eric Anderson. Eric is an Anchorage, Alaska based photographer known for capturing images of animals in their natural, free-roaming habitats. FMV $1195
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Enjoy 10 graphics novels generously donated by Bosco's and immerse yourself in the Marvel Universe! These graphic novels include a wide range of characters including The Secret Avengers! FMV $225
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Add some history to your comic book collection with Police Comics #41, featuring Plastic Man! Published in May 1953, this is nostalgia at its finest. FMV $25
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Be the first to get out and enjoy the beauty of Alaska with a BOTE Wulf inflatable paddle board and a $25 gift card from Skinny Raven. The Wulf makes travel a breeze so you can chase the good weather to make the most of the summer! FMV $425
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Make your dreams come true with enough Oreos to last for a year. Camping, fireside, or hidden from the kids, you have enough options to last - or share! Items and flavors vary, but there's something for everyone. FMV $380
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Enjoy two of the best things Alaska has to offer - wildlife and coffee. Brew a cup of Kaladi Bros Beluga Brew in your new mug and brighten your favorite room with this gorgeous Puffin print. FMV $205
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Grab you brand new Michael Kors shirt, hat, and scarf to enjoy a night out. 2 tickets to Beartooth Theater Pub and a $50 gift card to any of the 2 Tooth restaurants are included to ensure you not only look your best - you EAT your best! FMV $315
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Be the star of the show this Rondy season with these fabulous new women's size 6.5 boots from Michael Kors. Plus, enjoy a sampler pack of North Pole Coffee to keep you alert and ready to receive all those compliments on your footwear! FMV $260
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Bring the wine AND fashion to your next gathering with these brand new Michael Kors suede stiletto boots in a women's size 8. You'll also arrive with 2 bottles of Scout & Cellar clean crafted wine - a brand committed to sustainability. FMV $455
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Brighten up any room with this intricate, hand laid mosaic done by AC4C Board Chair Bonnie! This gorgeous storage chest is sure to become a family favorite. FMV $300
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Have a sunset view every day with this beautiful art designed and donated by MIT Clinician Hannah. The intense colors and gentle waves will remind you of favorite evenings with friends, or vacations with family. FMV $150
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Looking for a unique way to celebrate a birthday, liven up Friday at the office, or create a fun event for your neighbors? Bid on a Cotton Candy Party from Northern Fluff Cotton Candy! A business local to Anchorage, NFCC proudly makes dye-free fluff in 9 flavors. FMV $300
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Enjoy a luxurious night in Sonoma Wine Country! Package includes a 1 night stay in a private king suite, 2 boutique wine tastings, and lunch at Windsor Golf Club. Restrictions apply see certificate on display for details. FMV $500
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