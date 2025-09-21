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Anchorage Cops for Community

About this event

Sales closed

A Decade to Remember Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Marriott Anchorage Downtown

Weekend at Home item
Weekend at Home
$50

Starting bid

Stay put for the weekend and take time to yourself. 2 bottles of Introvert Cabernet Sauvignon, a gorgeous Walmart charcuterie board, and a pack of 4 spreading knives. FMV $102

Relax This Summer item
Relax This Summer item
Relax This Summer
$75

Starting bid

Bring your padded club chair to the fire pit and be the envy of all! Or just turn off your cellphone and relax the day away in your hammock with included BearButt hammock straps. FMV $190

Let the Pets Play! item
Let the Pets Play!
$90

Starting bid

Looking for a weekend away? Use the gift certificate for 3 days of boarding, courtesy Peter's Creek Pet Boarding. Or enjoy a fun afternoon making homemade treats for your canine bestie. FMV $184

Red & White item
Red & White
$75

Starting bid

Dress to impress on the next girls day out! Never before worn Michael Kors strappy red sandals, size 8.5, and a bottle of Kirkland Signature Chardonnay. FMV $145

Dress to Impress item
Dress to Impress
$130

Starting bid

Glam up your next out with gorgeous accessories. Handmade by AC4C Board member Lillian, these bead and porcupine quill earrings pair perfectly with a gorgeous, brand new Michael Kors quilted leather shoulder bag. FMV $433

SWAT Swag item
SWAT Swag
$50

Starting bid

Show off your support of a partner non-profit! FORTRESS works to increase safety and training of our SWAT officers, as well as participating in many events AC4C sponsors. New in box Michael Kors slides, Men's 12. FMV $148

Green and Bling item
Green and Bling
$100

Starting bid

Glam up your next out with gorgeous accessories. Handmade by AC4C Board member Lillian, these beaded earrings pair perfectly with a gorgeous, brand new Michael Kors silver shoulder bag. FMV $373

Move and Groove item
Move and Groove
$50

Starting bid

Brew up some coffee and your favorite Spice Girls song your next day off. New in box Michael Kors sneakers, Women's size 9.5 paired with fresh coffee in your new North Pole Coffee tumbler will get you moving and grooving! FMV $122

All That Glitters item
All That Glitters
$130

Starting bid

You're golden for that next night out with this gorgeous set from Michael Kors. New in box gold heeled sandals in Women's 8.5, and a brand new quilted shoulder bag will make any outfit a standout! FMV $483

Get a Hobby item
Get a Hobby
$75

Starting bid

Every wanted to try a new hobby without breaking the bank? This complete set of a MIG stick welder, face shield, gloves, and shirt will help you decide if metal work is for you! FMV $245

Dinner and a Show item
Dinner and a Show
$100

Starting bid

Treat your family to a meal from Alaska Dinner Factory! This local business helps families spend less time cooking so they can enjoy time together. Paired with "Denali Showdown" - a beautiful framed print from Maureen Mitchell. FMV $235

"Harvest" - Jen DePesa item
"Harvest" - Jen DePesa
$200

Starting bid

Add this stunning oil painting to your home and enjoy the work of Anchor Point artist Jen DePesa. Jen has been painting for 30 years. The frame is custom made by her husband and stained to bring out the vibrant colors and intricate details. FMV $650

I See You item
I See You
$75

Starting bid

Original photo on canvas generously donated by Mike Swanson.

Blanton's 750ml item
Blanton's 750ml
$50

Starting bid

Line too long at the local store when allocated whiskey arrives? Now's your chance to have your own bottle of Blanton's to impress at the next gathering! FMV $86

Weller Special Reserve 750ml item
Weller Special Reserve 750ml item
Weller Special Reserve 750ml
$40

Starting bid

Line too long at the local store when allocated whiskey arrives? Now's your chance to have your own bottle of Weller Special Reserve to impress at the next gathering! Also includes 4 unopened packs of Alaska Outlaws trading cards! FMV $80

Eagle Rare 750ml item
Eagle Rare 750ml
$30

Starting bid

Line too long at the local store when allocated whiskey arrives? Now's your chance to have your own bottle of Eagle Rare to impress at the next gathering! FMV $50

E.H. Taylor Small Batch 750ml item
E.H. Taylor Small Batch 750ml
$40

Starting bid

Line too long at the local store when allocated whiskey arrives? Now's your chance to have your own bottle of E.H. Taylor to impress at the next gathering! FMV $60

"Last Light" - Eric Anderson item
"Last Light" - Eric Anderson
$300

Starting bid

Limited Edition panoramic photo signed by Eric Anderson. Eric is an Anchorage, Alaska based photographer known for capturing images of animals in their natural, free-roaming habitats. Print custom framed by Wendy Gould of Far North Framing. FMV $1895

"Autumn Splendor" - Eric Anderson item
"Autumn Splendor" - Eric Anderson
$200

Starting bid

Limited Edition panoramic photo signed by Eric Anderson. Eric is an Anchorage, Alaska based photographer known for capturing images of animals in their natural, free-roaming habitats. FMV $1195

Marvel at This item
Marvel at This
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 graphics novels generously donated by Bosco's and immerse yourself in the Marvel Universe! These graphic novels include a wide range of characters including The Secret Avengers! FMV $225

Police Comics #41 item
Police Comics #41
$20

Starting bid

Add some history to your comic book collection with Police Comics #41, featuring Plastic Man! Published in May 1953, this is nostalgia at its finest. FMV $25

Paddle On item
Paddle On item
Paddle On
$200

Starting bid

Be the first to get out and enjoy the beauty of Alaska with a BOTE Wulf inflatable paddle board and a $25 gift card from Skinny Raven. The Wulf makes travel a breeze so you can chase the good weather to make the most of the summer! FMV $425

Oreos for a Year item
Oreos for a Year
$100

Starting bid

Make your dreams come true with enough Oreos to last for a year. Camping, fireside, or hidden from the kids, you have enough options to last - or share! Items and flavors vary, but there's something for everyone. FMV $380

Alaska Favorites item
Alaska Favorites
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy two of the best things Alaska has to offer - wildlife and coffee. Brew a cup of Kaladi Bros Beluga Brew in your new mug and brighten your favorite room with this gorgeous Puffin print. FMV $205

Treat Yourself item
Treat Yourself
$100

Starting bid

Grab you brand new Michael Kors shirt, hat, and scarf to enjoy a night out. 2 tickets to Beartooth Theater Pub and a $50 gift card to any of the 2 Tooth restaurants are included to ensure you not only look your best - you EAT your best! FMV $315

Rondy Ready item
Rondy Ready
$75

Starting bid

Be the star of the show this Rondy season with these fabulous new women's size 6.5 boots from Michael Kors. Plus, enjoy a sampler pack of North Pole Coffee to keep you alert and ready to receive all those compliments on your footwear! FMV $260

Boots & Bottles item
Boots & Bottles
$150

Starting bid

Bring the wine AND fashion to your next gathering with these brand new Michael Kors suede stiletto boots in a women's size 8. You'll also arrive with 2 bottles of Scout & Cellar clean crafted wine - a brand committed to sustainability. FMV $455

Mosaic Storage Chest item
Mosaic Storage Chest
$150

Starting bid

Brighten up any room with this intricate, hand laid mosaic done by AC4C Board Chair Bonnie! This gorgeous storage chest is sure to become a family favorite. FMV $300

Sunset item
Sunset
$75

Starting bid

Have a sunset view every day with this beautiful art designed and donated by MIT Clinician Hannah. The intense colors and gentle waves will remind you of favorite evenings with friends, or vacations with family. FMV $150

Cotton Candy Party item
Cotton Candy Party
$100

Starting bid

Looking for a unique way to celebrate a birthday, liven up Friday at the office, or create a fun event for your neighbors? Bid on a Cotton Candy Party from Northern Fluff Cotton Candy! A business local to Anchorage, NFCC proudly makes dye-free fluff in 9 flavors. FMV $300

Getaway for 2 item
Getaway for 2
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxurious night in Sonoma Wine Country! Package includes a 1 night stay in a private king suite, 2 boutique wine tastings, and lunch at Windsor Golf Club. Restrictions apply see certificate on display for details. FMV $500

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