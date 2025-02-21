A Derby Day Affair

All attendees, enjoy:
- Live DJ Entertainment – Dance the day away with tunes from our DJ
- Snack Stations – Delight in a variety of tasty snacks.
- Commemorative Cup – A special keepsake to remember the day.
- Cash bar with amazing options like our 2 Signature Drinks – Savor our hand crafted cocktails:
- Classic Mint Julep – The traditional Derby cocktail made with bourbon, fresh mint, and simple syrup.
- Pretty Mule – A refreshing twist on the classic mule, featuring vodka and ginger beer, with a twist of lime
All attendees, enjoy:
- Live DJ Entertainment – Dance the day away with tunes from our DJ
- Snack Stations – Delight in a variety of tasty snacks.
- Commemorative Cup – A special keepsake to remember the day.
- Cash bar with amazing options like our 2 Signature Drinks – Savor our hand crafted cocktails:
- Classic Mint Julep – The traditional Derby cocktail made with bourbon, fresh mint, and simple syrup.
- Pretty Mule – A refreshing twist on the classic mule, featuring vodka and ginger beer, with a twist of lime
VIP Admission
$150
Elevate your Derby experience with our VIP Ticket Package, which includes:
- Complimentary Welcome Drink – Start the festivities with an exclusive perk for our VIP guest.
⛳ Exclusive Access to Golf Simulators – Enjoy reserved time on The Bunker's interactive golf simulators!
- ️ Premium VIP Lounge Seating – Watch the race in luxury with a private, comfortable space offering the best views of the Derby screens.
- Derby-Themed Party Favor – Take home a stylish keepsake to remember this unforgettable affair!
- Continuous Gourmet Food – Savor an array of delectable dishes throughout the event.
Elevate your Derby experience with our VIP Ticket Package, which includes:
- Complimentary Welcome Drink – Start the festivities with an exclusive perk for our VIP guest.
⛳ Exclusive Access to Golf Simulators – Enjoy reserved time on The Bunker's interactive golf simulators!
- ️ Premium VIP Lounge Seating – Watch the race in luxury with a private, comfortable space offering the best views of the Derby screens.
- Derby-Themed Party Favor – Take home a stylish keepsake to remember this unforgettable affair!
- Continuous Gourmet Food – Savor an array of delectable dishes throughout the event.
Add a donation for Pearls Of The Capital Region Foundation Inc
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