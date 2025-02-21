Pearls Of The Capital Region Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Pearls Of The Capital Region Foundation Inc

About this event

A Derby Day Affair

221 Harborside Dr

Schenectady, NY 12305, USA

General admission
$110
All attendees, enjoy: - Live DJ Entertainment – Dance the day away with tunes from our DJ - Snack Stations – Delight in a variety of tasty snacks. - Commemorative Cup – A special keepsake to remember the day. - Cash bar with amazing options like our 2 Signature Drinks – Savor our hand crafted cocktails: - Classic Mint Julep – The traditional Derby cocktail made with bourbon, fresh mint, and simple syrup. - Pretty Mule – A refreshing twist on the classic mule, featuring vodka and ginger beer, with a twist of lime
VIP Admission
$150
Elevate your Derby experience with our VIP Ticket Package, which includes: - Complimentary Welcome Drink – Start the festivities with an exclusive perk for our VIP guest. ⛳ Exclusive Access to Golf Simulators – Enjoy reserved time on The Bunker's interactive golf simulators! - ️ Premium VIP Lounge Seating – Watch the race in luxury with a private, comfortable space offering the best views of the Derby screens. - Derby-Themed Party Favor – Take home a stylish keepsake to remember this unforgettable affair! - Continuous Gourmet Food – Savor an array of delectable dishes throughout the event.
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