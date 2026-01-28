Decatur Illinois Pride
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Decatur Illinois Pride

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Decatur Illinois Pride

About this event

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A Dinner & a Show

1 College Park

Decatur, IL 62521, USA

Add a donation for Decatur Illinois Pride

$

Traditional Beef
$40

Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.


3 Traditional Beef Skewers (beef, bell pepper, onion, mushroom)


Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini

Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas

Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries

Hawaiian Chicken
$40

Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.


3 Hawaiian Chicken Skewers (chicken, pineapple, yellow bell peper, and teriyaki sauce)


Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini

Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas

Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries

Asian Chicken
$40

Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

3 Asian Chicken Skewers (chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, & soy marinade)

Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries

Vegan - Traditional
$40

Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

3 Traditional Skewers (Tofu, bell pepper, onion, mushroom)

Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries

Vegan - Asian
$40

Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

3 Asian Skewers (Tofu, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, & soy marinade)

Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries

Vegan - Hawaiian
$40

Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

3 Hawaiian Skewers (Tofu/Mushroom, pineapple, yellow bell peper, and teriyaki sauce)

Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries

GF Traditional Beef
$40

Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

3 Traditional Beef Skewers (beef, bell pepper, onion, mushroom)

Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake with Blueberries

GF Hawaiian Chicken
$40

Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

3 Hawaiian Chicken Skewers (chicken, pineapple, yellow bell peper, and teriyaki sauce)

Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake with Blueberries

GF Asian Chicken
$40

Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

3 Asian Chicken Skewers (chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, & soy marinade)

Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake with Blueberries

SHOW ONLY
$15

This ticket is Only for the show! Arrival time will be 6:30pm

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