A Dinner & a Show

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About this event
$
Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
3 Traditional Beef Skewers (beef, bell pepper, onion, mushroom)
Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries
Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
3 Hawaiian Chicken Skewers (chicken, pineapple, yellow bell peper, and teriyaki sauce)
Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries
Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
3 Asian Chicken Skewers (chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, & soy marinade)
Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries
Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
3 Traditional Skewers (Tofu, bell pepper, onion, mushroom)
Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries
Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
3 Asian Skewers (Tofu, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, & soy marinade)
Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries
Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
3 Hawaiian Skewers (Tofu/Mushroom, pineapple, yellow bell peper, and teriyaki sauce)
Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake Tart with Blueberries
Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
3 Traditional Beef Skewers (beef, bell pepper, onion, mushroom)
Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake with Blueberries
Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
3 Hawaiian Chicken Skewers (chicken, pineapple, yellow bell peper, and teriyaki sauce)
Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake with Blueberries
Salad - Grilled Peaches, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
3 Asian Chicken Skewers (chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, & soy marinade)
Vegetable - Roasted Broccolini
Starch - Rice Pilah with Asparagus and Peas
Dessert - Lemon cheesecake with Blueberries
This ticket is Only for the show! Arrival time will be 6:30pm
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