A Discussion on Public Safety

Join Dylan's Legacy at the College of Eastern Idaho for an important community event focused on public safety, prevention, and education. The Petito Family will explore how patterns of abuse, coercive control, and isolation can lead to predictable—but preventable—outcomes, and how early intervention and awareness can help save lives.



This FREE public event is part of a broader Law Enforcement Training Session designed to strengthen collaboration between advocates, officers, and the community. Together, we can build safer communities through shared knowledge and understanding.



Although admission is free, donations are gratefully accepted to help offset travel and coordination expenses associated with bringing this important training and educational opportunity to Idaho Falls.



Your support helps make events like this possible and ensures that life-saving awareness and prevention programs continue to reach communities nationwide.