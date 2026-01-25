Indigo Rescue

Hosted by

Indigo Rescue

About this event

A Dog Day Afternoon: High Tea with Indigo Rescue

8400 SW Hemlock St

Portland, OR 97223, USA

General Admission
$60

An afternoon of High Tea and Fun. Admission includes one bingo card, additional cards available for purchase at the event.

VIP Admission
$100

Receive early access to the event and enjoy private merchandise pre-sale and 'Buy It Now' auction item opportunities. Also choose your preferred seating. Includes one bingo card.

Full table
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Purchase tickets for an entire table! Enjoy the afternoon with your closest friends- this includes access for six guests, and 6 bingo cards.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!