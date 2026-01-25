A Dog Day Afternoon: High Tea with Indigo Rescue

About this event
An afternoon of High Tea and Fun. Admission includes one bingo card, additional cards available for purchase at the event.
Receive early access to the event and enjoy private merchandise pre-sale and 'Buy It Now' auction item opportunities. Also choose your preferred seating. Includes one bingo card.
Purchase tickets for an entire table! Enjoy the afternoon with your closest friends- this includes access for six guests, and 6 bingo cards.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!