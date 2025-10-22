A Downtown Lawrenceburg Christmas | Christmas Market Registration

🎁 Market Vendor Application | A Downtown Lawrenceburg Christmas Market 🎁





We’re decking the Square with holiday magic — and you’re invited to be part of it!





Market Vendors are those selling handmade goods, art, food, crafts, gifts, or other retail items during A Downtown Lawrenceburg Christmas Market. We’re curating a mix that adds to the festive spirit and variety of what’s offered Downtown — not competes with it.





Here’s how it works:

All applicants will be reviewed for approval.

You will be notified within 7 days of applying if you’ve been accepted.

Once approved, you’ll receive a link to pay your $25 vendor fee.

Payment must be made within 7 days of receiving the link to secure your space. After that, your spot will be offered to another vendor.

This is your chance to share your creations with the community during one of the most magical nights of the year — surrounded by lights, laughter, and local cheer.





🎄 Apply now to become a Market Vendor and help make Christmas shine in Downtown Lawrenceburg!