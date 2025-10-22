A Downtown Lawrenceburg Christmas | Christmas Market Registration

Hosted by
🎁 Market Vendor Application | A Downtown Lawrenceburg Christmas Market 🎁
We’re decking the Square with holiday magic — and you’re invited to be part of it!
Market Vendors are those selling handmade goods, art, food, crafts, gifts, or other retail items during A Downtown Lawrenceburg Christmas Market. We’re curating a mix that adds to the festive spirit and variety of what’s offered Downtown — not competes with it.
Here’s how it works:
This is your chance to share your creations with the community during one of the most magical nights of the year — surrounded by lights, laughter, and local cheer.
🎄 Apply now to become a Market Vendor and help make Christmas shine in Downtown Lawrenceburg!
Bring the holiday joy to life! ✨
Holiday Makers are the heartbeat of our Christmas Market — local businesses, nonprofits, churches, and community groups offering free, family-friendly activities that spread cheer across the Square. Think: reindeer food stations, ornament decorating, cookie decorating, letters to Santa, or hot cocoa giveaways!
There’s no fee and no approval wait — once you sign up, you’re in! 🙌
This is your chance to connect with the community in a meaningful (and merry!) way while helping create a truly magical Christmas experience in Downtown Lawrenceburg.
🎅 Details:
Join us in making this Christmas unforgettable — one joyful moment at a time. ❤️
