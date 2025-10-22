Downtown Lawrenceburg

A Downtown Lawrenceburg Christmas | Christmas Market Registration

Public Square

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464, USA

Market Vendor
Free

🎁 Market Vendor Application | A Downtown Lawrenceburg Christmas Market 🎁


We’re decking the Square with holiday magic — and you’re invited to be part of it!


Market Vendors are those selling handmade goods, art, food, crafts, gifts, or other retail items during A Downtown Lawrenceburg Christmas Market. We’re curating a mix that adds to the festive spirit and variety of what’s offered Downtown — not competes with it.


Here’s how it works:

  • All applicants will be reviewed for approval.
  • You will be notified within 7 days of applying if you’ve been accepted.
  • Once approved, you’ll receive a link to pay your $25 vendor fee.
  • Payment must be made within 7 days of receiving the link to secure your space. After that, your spot will be offered to another vendor.

This is your chance to share your creations with the community during one of the most magical nights of the year — surrounded by lights, laughter, and local cheer.


🎄 Apply now to become a Market Vendor and help make Christmas shine in Downtown Lawrenceburg!

Holiday Makers
Free

Bring the holiday joy to life! ✨


Holiday Makers are the heartbeat of our Christmas Market — local businesses, nonprofits, churches, and community groups offering free, family-friendly activities that spread cheer across the Square. Think: reindeer food stations, ornament decorating, cookie decorating, letters to Santa, or hot cocoa giveaways!


There’s no fee and no approval wait — once you sign up, you’re in! 🙌

This is your chance to connect with the community in a meaningful (and merry!) way while helping create a truly magical Christmas experience in Downtown Lawrenceburg.


🎅 Details:

  • Must provide a free activity or giveaway (no sales).
  • Setup begins at 3:00 PM on the Downtown Square.
  • Bring your holiday spirit — lights, decorations, and festive energy encouraged!

Join us in making this Christmas unforgettable — one joyful moment at a time. ❤️

