A Family Healing Retreat — Together in Tulum

Lote 29D, Chemuyil 77774 Mexico
Sometimes you just need a room to yourself. 🖤 A space where you can take off the mask, exhale, and not carry anybody else’s weight for a minute. The Solo Sanctuary is for that. Your own bed, your own peace, your own chance to sit with your thoughts and let God, the ancestors, or just the quiet do the work. You’re still with the family, still in the healing, but this gives you the privacy to gather yourself and come back stronger.
🖤 Whether it’s you and your spouse, your sister, your brother, or another loved one you need close, the Shared Sanctuary is about resting and healing together. Two beds, one room, and the comfort of knowing your family is right there with you. You can talk, laugh, pray, or just sit in peace — either way, you don’t have to carry it all alone. Some healing feels stronger when family is right beside you.
This studio is designed for older teens, young adults, and single parents with older kids. 🖤 It’s perfect for the ones who are “grown, but not all the way grown” — giving them space of their own while still staying close to the family. For parents, it’s a comforting setup that keeps you and your children connected under one roof. With two queen beds and space for up to 4 guests, it’s a cozy spot to rest, laugh, and create new memories — all while being part of the healing journey
Bring them babies. 🖤 They need healing too. This studio is made for parents holding it down with little ones. It’s a safe, cozy space where you can breathe and rest, while the kids stay close — laughing, playing, and feeling right at home. Children under 10 are priced differently because their needs are unique, little ones may eat smaller portions, and some may still be infants. This makes it easier for every parent to include their kids in the experience, because our healing journey is for the whole family.
