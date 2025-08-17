A Family Healing Retreat — Together in Tulum

Sometimes you just need a room to yourself. 🖤 A space where you can take off the mask, exhale, and not carry anybody else’s weight for a minute. The Solo Sanctuary is for that. Your own bed, your own peace, your own chance to sit with your thoughts and let God, the ancestors, or just the quiet do the work. You’re still with the family, still in the healing, but this gives you the privacy to gather yourself and come back stronger.



