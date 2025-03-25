Hosted by

Huntington Youth Bureau Youth Development Research Institute Inc

About this event

A Farewell To Summer

220 Waterside Rd

Fort Salonga, NY 11768, USA

Single Ticket
$110

Single ticket to A Farewell to Summer

"September" Sponsorship Level
$250

Recognition at the event and Business card journal ad.

“Autumn Serenade” Sponsorship Level
$500

Pre and post-event publicity, Recognition at the event, one (1) Complimentary ticket, and a quarter-page journal ad.

“The Last Day of Summer” Sponsorship Level
$1,000

Signage and recognition at the event, pre- and post-event publicity, two (2) Complimentary tickets, and a Half-page journal ad.

“Orange Colored Sky” Sponsorship Level
$2,000

Signage and recognition at the event, pre- and post-event publicity, three (3) Complimentary tickets, and a Full-page journal ad.

"Harvest Moon" Sponsorship Level
$4,000

Event promotional table, event signage and recognition, pre- and post-event publicity, four (4) Complimentary tickets, and a Full-page journal ad.

Business Card Journal Ad
$50

Journal advertisements should be submitted in PDF Format with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. Email to [email protected]

Quarter Page Journal Ad
$75

Journal advertisements should be submitted in PDF Format with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. Email to [email protected]

Half Page Journal Ad
$100

Journal advertisements should be submitted in PDF Format with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. Email to [email protected]

Full Page Journal Ad
$150

Journal advertisements should be submitted in PDF Format with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. Email to [email protected]

Day of Ticket Sale
$125
Add a donation for Huntington Youth Bureau Youth Development Research Institute Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!