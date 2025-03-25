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About this event
Single ticket to A Farewell to Summer
Recognition at the event and Business card journal ad.
Pre and post-event publicity, Recognition at the event, one (1) Complimentary ticket, and a quarter-page journal ad.
Signage and recognition at the event, pre- and post-event publicity, two (2) Complimentary tickets, and a Half-page journal ad.
Signage and recognition at the event, pre- and post-event publicity, three (3) Complimentary tickets, and a Full-page journal ad.
Event promotional table, event signage and recognition, pre- and post-event publicity, four (4) Complimentary tickets, and a Full-page journal ad.
Journal advertisements should be submitted in PDF Format with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. Email to [email protected]
Journal advertisements should be submitted in PDF Format with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. Email to [email protected]
Journal advertisements should be submitted in PDF Format with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. Email to [email protected]
Journal advertisements should be submitted in PDF Format with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi. Email to [email protected]
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