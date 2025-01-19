Detroit Fundraising Dinner | With Shaykh Hasan as-Somali

A family ticket (up to 4 members) includes meals, drinks, and access to activities. All proceeds will support the establishment of a masjid in the Detroit Metro Area. Tickets must be purchased in advance—no admission will be available at the door.
One Adult
$85
One adult ticket includes a meal, drinks, and access to activities. All proceeds will support the establishment of a masjid in the Detroit Metro Area. Tickets must be purchased in advance—no admission will be available at the door.
One Child (12 years and younger)
$25
One child ticket includes a meal, drinks, and access to activities. All proceeds will support the establishment of a masjid in the Detroit Metro Area. Tickets must be purchased in advance—no admission will be available at the door.
