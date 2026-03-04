A Flower in the Tumbleweeds | Merch

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S.IV | A Flower in the Tumbleweeds shirt!
Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch:
$12.50 per Shirt.
$10 - $20 Sliding Scale
Keep cool at the Silver Spur with your very own custom We Are Collective hand fan!
Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch:
$7.50 per Fan.
Sliding Scale $3 - $10
Our S. IV Zine that highlights poetry, photography, art, & more!
Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch:
$1.50 per Zine.
3 Roses for $5 with Ribbon.
Take it home as a memento of your time at Calamity Crick or give to your sweetheart!
Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch
$1.35 per Rose not including ribbon cost.
All Sticker Designs
Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch
$0.25 per Sticker.
Limited Stock
Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch
$10 per Shirt.
Zines for Season II & III.
Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch
S.II - $1.50 per Zine.
S. III - $0.50 per Zine
We want to celebrate you loud & proud! Let folks know how to properly pronoun you with these pins!
Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch
Donated by Gender Fucked Productions
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!