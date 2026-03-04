We Are Collective

Offered by

We Are Collective

About this shop

A Flower in the Tumbleweeds | Merch

S. IV T-shirt item
S. IV T-shirt
$20

S.IV | A Flower in the Tumbleweeds shirt!


Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch:

$12.50 per Shirt.

0
We Are Collective Hand Fan item
We Are Collective Hand Fan
Pay what you can

$10 - $20 Sliding Scale

Keep cool at the Silver Spur with your very own custom We Are Collective hand fan!


Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch:

$7.50 per Fan.

0
With Grit & Grace | Zine item
With Grit & Grace | Zine
Pay what you can

Sliding Scale $3 - $10

Our S. IV Zine that highlights poetry, photography, art, & more!


Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch:

$1.50 per Zine.

0
Bouquet of Roses item
Bouquet of Roses
$5

3 Roses for $5 with Ribbon.

Take it home as a memento of your time at Calamity Crick or give to your sweetheart!


Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch

$1.35 per Rose not including ribbon cost.

0
Stickers item
Stickers
$1

All Sticker Designs


Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch

$0.25 per Sticker.

0
We Are Collective T-shirt item
We Are Collective T-shirt
$20

Limited Stock


Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch

$10 per Shirt.

0
Previous Zines item
Previous Zines
$1

Zines for Season II & III.


Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch

S.II - $1.50 per Zine.

S. III - $0.50 per Zine

0
Pronoun Pins
$2

We want to celebrate you loud & proud! Let folks know how to properly pronoun you with these pins!


Transparency on Cost to Produce Merch

Donated by Gender Fucked Productions

0
Add a donation for We Are Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!