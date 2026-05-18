Love Like Lexi Project

Hosted by

Love Like Lexi Project

About this event

A "Gala with a PURPOSE"

3715 1st Ave

Columbus, GA 31904, USA (The Bibb Mill Event Center)

Individual Ticket
$50

Come celebrate, enjoy dinner and connect for a cause that changes lives. Reserve your seat.

Reserve a Table for 8
$600

Enjoy this special evening with seating for 8 guests at a dedicated table.

💛 Become a HOPE Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship includes: Two tickets to the Gala. Includes prominent recognition in all printed event materials. Business name and logo displayed during the event. Recognition in the LLL newsletter. Feature on social media event pages.


🥉Become a BRONZE Sponsor
$500

Sponsorship includes: Four tickets to the Gala. Includes prominent recognition in all printed event materials. Business name and logo displayed during the event. Recognition in the LLL newsletter. Feature on social media event pages.

🥈Become a SILVER Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes: A reserved table for 8 people to the Gala. Includes featured recognition in all printed event materials. Business name and logo displayed during the event. Recognition in the LLL newsletter. Feature on social media event pages.

💎 Become a Diamond Sponsor (Presenting Sponsor)
$5,000

Sponsorship includes: A reserved VIP table (close to main stage) for 8 people to the Gala along with a limited edition gift for each guest. Also includes premier recognition from event stage and premier recognition on all printed event materials. Business name and logo displayed during the event. Recognition in the LLL newsletter. Feature on social media event pages.

Add a donation for Love Like Lexi Project

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!