A "Gala with a PURPOSE"

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About this event
Columbus, GA 31904, USA (The Bibb Mill Event Center)
Come celebrate, enjoy dinner and connect for a cause that changes lives. Reserve your seat.
Enjoy this special evening with seating for 8 guests at a dedicated table.
Sponsorship includes: Two tickets to the Gala. Includes prominent recognition in all printed event materials. Business name and logo displayed during the event. Recognition in the LLL newsletter. Feature on social media event pages.
Sponsorship includes: Four tickets to the Gala. Includes prominent recognition in all printed event materials. Business name and logo displayed during the event. Recognition in the LLL newsletter. Feature on social media event pages.
Sponsorship includes: A reserved table for 8 people to the Gala. Includes featured recognition in all printed event materials. Business name and logo displayed during the event. Recognition in the LLL newsletter. Feature on social media event pages.
Sponsorship includes: A reserved VIP table (close to main stage) for 8 people to the Gala along with a limited edition gift for each guest. Also includes premier recognition from event stage and premier recognition on all printed event materials. Business name and logo displayed during the event. Recognition in the LLL newsletter. Feature on social media event pages.
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