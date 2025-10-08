Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation, Inc.

Beyond the Diagnosis Foundation, Inc.

A Golden Evening: One-Year Anniversary Gala

521 Asa Read Rd

Lufkin, TX 75901, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full evening program, including a catered dinner, access to the silent and live auctions, the Golden Key Mystery Box, and all gala activities.

VIP Admission
$150

Upgrade your experience with VIP access! Includes a catered dinner, exclusive entry to the Cigar Lounge (21+) and Espresso Bar, red carpet photo opportunity, and premium reserved seating for the evening program and awards.


Table of 8
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a private table for 8 guests. Includes dinner for all attendees, access to all auctions, and full participation in gala activities.

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a reserved table for 8 guests, full-page ad in the gala program, logo on event signage and website, recognition in press and social media, and VIP opportunities.


Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a reserved table for 8 guests, half-page ad in the gala program, logo on select signage and website, and social media recognition.


Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 gala tickets, quarter-page ad in the program, recognition during awards, and name listed on the website and in the printed program.


Bronze Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 gala tickets and name recognition in the gala program and on the website.


Supporting Sponsor
$250

Name recognition in the gala program.

Golden Key Mystery Box Sponsor
$500

Recognition at the mystery box table, in the gala program, and during the announcement of winners.


Cake Decorating Sponsor
$500

Supports the children’s cake decorating activity. Includes logo display at the table and recognition in the gala program.


Silent Auction Sponsor
$500

Logo displayed at auction tables and acknowledgment in the gala program.


Dinner Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition on dinner tables and in the program, verbal acknowledgment before dinner, and logo displayed on dinner menu signage.


Awards Segment Sponsor
$750

Recognition during the awards ceremony, logo displayed on award certificates, and name listed in the program and slideshow.


Welcome Reception Sponsor
$500

Logo displayed at the check-in and refreshment area, acknowledgment during opening remarks, and listing in the gala program.


Live Auction Sponsor
$500

Recognition by the auctioneer during the live auction, logo displayed near the auction stage, and listing in the gala program.


Speaker Presentation Sponsor
$500

Recognition during the sponsored speaker’s introduction, with logo displayed on the screen or slideshow during their presentation.


Cigar Lounge Sponsor
$750

Exclusive recognition at the Cigar Patio area, logo and signage display, and listing in the gala program.


