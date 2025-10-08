A Golden Evening: One-Year Anniversary Gala

Hosted by
Enjoy the full evening program, including a catered dinner, access to the silent and live auctions, the Golden Key Mystery Box, and all gala activities.
Upgrade your experience with VIP access! Includes a catered dinner, exclusive entry to the Cigar Lounge (21+) and Espresso Bar, red carpet photo opportunity, and premium reserved seating for the evening program and awards.
Reserve a private table for 8 guests. Includes dinner for all attendees, access to all auctions, and full participation in gala activities.
Includes a reserved table for 8 guests, full-page ad in the gala program, logo on event signage and website, recognition in press and social media, and VIP opportunities.
Includes a reserved table for 8 guests, half-page ad in the gala program, logo on select signage and website, and social media recognition.
Includes 4 gala tickets, quarter-page ad in the program, recognition during awards, and name listed on the website and in the printed program.
Includes 2 gala tickets and name recognition in the gala program and on the website.
Name recognition in the gala program.
Recognition at the mystery box table, in the gala program, and during the announcement of winners.
Supports the children’s cake decorating activity. Includes logo display at the table and recognition in the gala program.
Logo displayed at auction tables and acknowledgment in the gala program.
Recognition on dinner tables and in the program, verbal acknowledgment before dinner, and logo displayed on dinner menu signage.
Recognition during the awards ceremony, logo displayed on award certificates, and name listed in the program and slideshow.
Logo displayed at the check-in and refreshment area, acknowledgment during opening remarks, and listing in the gala program.
Recognition by the auctioneer during the live auction, logo displayed near the auction stage, and listing in the gala program.
Recognition during the sponsored speaker’s introduction, with logo displayed on the screen or slideshow during their presentation.
Exclusive recognition at the Cigar Patio area, logo and signage display, and listing in the gala program.
