A Golden Jubilee: Celebrating 50 Years of Culture, Service and Legacy

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About this event
Try your luck at our 50/50 raffle. Winner takes half the pot and does not need to be present to win.
This ticket includes your meal and entertainment.
*JJSSCC Charter Members Only* This ticket includes your meal and entertainment
JJSSCC Mother Members who will be in attendance. Includes 2 tickets
JJSSCC Mother Members who will not be in attendance.
Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988
If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.
Please send your check to:
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter
P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422
Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary
Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988
If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.
Please send your check to:
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter
P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422
Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary
Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988
If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.
Please send your check to:
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter
P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422
Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary
Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988
If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.
Please send your check to:
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter
P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422
Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary
Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988
If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.
Please send your check to:
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter
P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422
Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary
Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988
If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.
Please send your check to:
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter
P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422
Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary
Mothers, Charter Members, and Associates, help us honor our rich history and the generations of families who have shaped this chapter. JJSSCC families throughout the decades have a unique opportunity to be included on our 50th Anniversary Legacy Display.
Below, indicate exactly how you want your name listed on the Legacy Wall. Please carefully check spelling to ensure that your listing is printed correctly.
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