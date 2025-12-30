South Suburban Chicago Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Hosted by

South Suburban Chicago Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

About this event

A Golden Jubilee: Celebrating 50 Years of Culture, Service and Legacy

14447 W 159th St

Homer Glen, IL 60491, USA

50/50 Raffle Ticket
$5

Try your luck at our 50/50 raffle. Winner takes half the pot and does not need to be present to win.

Golden Jubilee Signature Basket Raffle
$25
General Admission
$200

This ticket includes your meal and entertainment.

JJSSCC Charter Member
$150

*JJSSCC Charter Members Only* This ticket includes your meal and entertainment

Mother Member (attending)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

JJSSCC Mother Members who will be in attendance. Includes 2 tickets

Mother Member (not attending)
$400

JJSSCC Mother Members who will not be in attendance.

S250 Friend Donation
$250
  • Recognition - Social Media, Website and Event Signage
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional items

Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988


If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.


Please send your check to:


Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter

P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary

$500 Supporter
$500
  • 1 Event Ticket Premium Seating
  • Recognition - Social Media, Website and Event Signage
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional items

Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988


If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.


Please send your check to:


Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter

P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary

$1000 Bronze
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 Event Tickets Premium Seating
  • Recognition - Social Media, Website and Event Signage
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional item

Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988


If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.


Please send your check to:


Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter

P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary

$2500 Silver
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 Event Tickets
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional items
  • Premium Seating
  • Recognition - Social Media, Website, Event Signage and Legacy Plaque
  • Premium Placement on event Signage, Opportunity to distribute promotional items

Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988


If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.


Please send your check to:


Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter

P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary

$5000 Gold
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • 5 Event Tickets Premium Seating w/ Signature Gift Bags
  • Recognition - Social Media, Website, Event Signage, and Legacy Plaque
  • Premium Placement on event Signage
  • Stage Recognition: Speaking opportunity at the event
  • Recognition in the event press release
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional items

Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988


If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.


Please send your check to:


Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter

P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary

$10,000 Platinum
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 10 Event Tickets
  • Premium Seating w/ Signature Gift Bags
  • Recognition - Social Media, Website, Event Signage and Legacy Plaque
  • Premium Placement on event Signage
  • Stage Recognition: Speaking opportunity at the event
  • Recognition in event press release
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional items

Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988


If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.


Please send your check to:


Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter

P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary

Legacy Wall Donation
$100

Mothers, Charter Members, and Associates, help us honor our rich history and the generations of families who have shaped this chapter. JJSSCC families throughout the decades have a unique opportunity to be included on our 50th Anniversary Legacy Display.


Below, indicate exactly how you want your name listed on the Legacy Wall. Please carefully check spelling to ensure that your listing is printed correctly.



Add a donation for South Suburban Chicago Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

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