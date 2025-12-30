A Golden Jubilee: Celebrating 50 Years of Culture, Service and Legacy

Recognition - Social Media, Website and Event Signage

Opportunity to distribute promotional items

Please complete 2026 Fundraiser Sponsorship Packet - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoMpekYlR8c8TACHGz9y21r46HJH9ltGoGKj_3LYqzLiRspg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=116940225408631411988





If you would like your contribution to be tax-deductible, please enter the discount code “CHECK” at checkout and mail a check payable to: JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION.





Please send your check to:





Jack and Jill of America, Inc. South Suburban Chicago Chapter

P.O. Box 887, Flossmoor, IL 60422

Attn: Lenita Williams, Financial Secretary