Richland Boosters

Ballon d'or Gala - A Golden Night for the Tigers

SUR Restaurant 606-614 N Robertson Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA

Sponsor our Teachers and Staff
$40

A special tribute to the heart of our school community. Celebrate the year's achievements and recognize the incredible work that happens behind the scenes every day.

Regular Admission
$120

Step into a night of golden glamour, fine cocktails, and community spirit. Inspired by the elegance of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, this special evening celebrates our champions while supporting the future of our school.

Kind Regrets
$20

If you’re unable to join us this year, please consider supporting the evening and our Tiger champions.

Richland Teacher & Staff RSVP
Free
