A hand out is a hand up!

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About this event
While we can’t make any promises, please know that we will do our very best to assist however we can. 💛
As a small ministry, our ability to help comes through prayer, available resources, and the generosity of those who sow into this mission. Every request matters to us, and every person will be treated with love, dignity, and compassion.
Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to walk alongside you.
— Mayday Ministries
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!