A Host Of People's BIG TENT SPACE PARTY Silent auction!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
2023 Collage and acryllic marker on paper by Dorothy Melander-Dayton.
This artwork is framed and ready to be displayed!
Starting bid
Want to talk PR strategy? Need help with a press release? Perhaps a one-on-one preparation for an interview? These are a few of the options during your 4-hour consultation with Adala PR Founder and Principal Publicist Rasha Almulaiki!
Starting bid
Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran. This original magical backdrop was used in the La Carpa Teen Ensemble's production of ¡Brilla! El Despertar del Alebrije en Mi // Glow! The Awakening of the Alebrijes in Me
Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.
All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.
Starting bid
Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran this original desert night backdrop was featured in the La Carpa Production of Perdidos en Nuestras Raíces // Lost in our Roots
Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.
All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.
Starting bid
Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran this original backdrop was featured in the La Carpa Production of Perdidos en Nuestras Raíces // Lost in our Roots
Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.
All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.
Starting bid
Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran this original backdrop was featured in the La Carpa Production of ¡Brilla! El Despertar del Alebrije en Mi // Glow! The Awakening of the Alebrijes in Me. This is a depiction of the Mexican artist Pedro Linares' house in Mexico City. Linare was the creator of Alebrijes.
Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.
All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.
Starting bid
Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran. This original backdrop was used in La Carpa's first production of Mucho Gusto, Nice to Meet You!
Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.
All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.
Starting bid
Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran. This original backdrop was used in La Carpa's first production of Mucho Gusto, Nice to Meet You!
Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.
All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.
Starting bid
Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran. This original backdrop was used in La Carpa's first production of Mucho Gusto, Nice to Meet You!
Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.
All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.
Starting bid
Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran. This original backdrop was used in La Carpa's first production of Mucho Gusto, Nice to Meet You!
Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.
All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.
Starting bid
Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran this original backdrop was featured in the La Carpa Production of Perdidos en Nuestras Raíces // Lost in our Roots
Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.
All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.
Starting bid
Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran. This original piece was used in the La Carpa Teen Ensemble's production of ¡Brilla! El Despertar del Alebrije en Mi // Glow! The Awakening of the Alebrijes in Me
Please note that this canvas and may have some curling and/or small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.
All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.
Starting bid
Get your business finances on track with expert support from Two Step Business Services! This package includes 4.5 hours of personalized consulting — from discovery to setup and training — plus a full QuickBooks or similar accounting system setup tailored to your business. You’ll leave with organized books, streamlined systems, and a clear financial picture. Value: $1,500
Bonus: Enjoy 15% off any ongoing Two Step services for your first year, including bookkeeping, payroll, HR, or special projects.
Starting bid
Work with AHOP Co-Director Sherrine Azab in any of the above areas. Get a one-on-one coaching session for a presentation or audition. Or perhaps you want an outside eye at a rehearsal to give feedback? Maybe you just need a sounding board for a theater project you're working on. Whatever it is, Sherrine is a great cheerleader!
Starting bid
Crew Automotive in Dearborn will repair your cars dents and dings for repairs costs in the range of $300-$500!
Starting bid
Mixed media sculpture by New Mexico artist Joyce Melander Smith.
Wood veneer over gator board, with kimono fabric, wool, and glass beads. 2010
"Using a variety of processes such as weaving, crochet, embroidery and sewing, the artist’s intricately assembled sculptures carry traditional craft methods into the context of fine art"
Starting bid
Experience a private music lesson with the incredible Founder and Music Director of the National Arab Orchestra, Michael Ibrahim!
Starting bid
2 hours of recording time with kAyV Studios plus mix and mastering of your project!
Starting bid
Probably time for a new headshot or professional photo, right? Get it done with Joseph Presents a Detroit-based photgrapher & videographer with national campaign and commercial experience. Great for weddings and specialized shoots too!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!