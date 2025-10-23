A Host Of People's BIG TENT SPACE PARTY Silent auction!

Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran. This original magical backdrop was used in the La Carpa Teen Ensemble's production of ¡Brilla! El Despertar del Alebrije en Mi // Glow! The Awakening of the Alebrijes in Me





Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.





All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.