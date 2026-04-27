Hosted by

The Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.

About this event

A Hush Affair 2026 :: The Casino Edition

2000 Convention Center Concourse

College Park, GA 30337, USA

General Admission
$150

Guests will enjoy:

• A gourmet unlimited buffet

• Exciting casino games

• $500 in Chips/Funny Money

• Entertainment

• A dynamic silent auction

Ivory Tower High Roller - Sponsorship
$5,000

Casino Games Sponsor

• Premier logo placement on all digital event materials

• Digital ad displayed at the event

• Logo displayed on photo booth images

• Featured on Foundation social media (pre- and post-event)

• Recognition during opening and closing remarks

• Ten (10) VIP tickets with reserved seating

• Mention in press releases and post-event thank-you


Pink Diamond Jackpot - Sponsorship
$2,500

Entertainment, Silent Auction, or Wine,

Whiskey & Dine Pull Sponsor

• Logo on event website & social media feature

• Digital ad displayed at the event

• Five (5) VIP tickets with reserved seating

• Recognition during opening and closing remarks

• Inclusion in post-event thank-you


Emerald Flush - Sponsorship
$1,000

VIP Hospitality Suite Sponsor

• Logo on event website & social media feature

• Digital ad displayed at the event

• Two (2) VIP tickets with reserved seating

• Pre- and post-event social media recognition


Ace of Hearts - Sponsorship
$500

Photo Booth Sponsor (Area 1 or 2)

• Logo on event website & social media highlight

• Digital ad displayed at the event

• Social media thank-you graphic

• Two (2) general admission tickets


Lucky Seven - Sponsorship
$250

• Digital ad displayed at the event

• Group social media thank-you mention

• One (1) general admission ticket


Pink Chip - Sponsorship
$100

• Name listed in displayed digital ad

• Group post-event thank-you mention


Pink Patron - Sponsorship
$20

• Name listed in digital event program

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