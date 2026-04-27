A Hush Affair 2026 :: The Casino Edition

About this event
Guests will enjoy:
• A gourmet unlimited buffet
• Exciting casino games
• $500 in Chips/Funny Money
• Entertainment
• A dynamic silent auction
Casino Games Sponsor
• Premier logo placement on all digital event materials
• Digital ad displayed at the event
• Logo displayed on photo booth images
• Featured on Foundation social media (pre- and post-event)
• Recognition during opening and closing remarks
• Ten (10) VIP tickets with reserved seating
• Mention in press releases and post-event thank-you
Entertainment, Silent Auction, or Wine,
Whiskey & Dine Pull Sponsor
• Logo on event website & social media feature
• Digital ad displayed at the event
• Five (5) VIP tickets with reserved seating
• Recognition during opening and closing remarks
• Inclusion in post-event thank-you
VIP Hospitality Suite Sponsor
• Logo on event website & social media feature
• Digital ad displayed at the event
• Two (2) VIP tickets with reserved seating
• Pre- and post-event social media recognition
Photo Booth Sponsor (Area 1 or 2)
• Logo on event website & social media highlight
• Digital ad displayed at the event
• Social media thank-you graphic
• Two (2) general admission tickets
• Digital ad displayed at the event
• Group social media thank-you mention
• One (1) general admission ticket
• Name listed in displayed digital ad
• Group post-event thank-you mention
• Name listed in digital event program
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